Atlanta Housewives Reunion Show CANCELED due to coronavirus!

Television shows across the country have stopped filming due to fears of the coronavirus. For example, it was announced today that Wendy Williams' daily talk show would be on hiatus.

And now the delays have affected the Atlanta housewives.

MTO News exclusively learned that the Real Housewives Of Atlanta reunion show, which was scheduled to film next week in Atlanta, has been "postponed indefinitely."

According to two people close to the filming, executives at NBC Universal (part of the Bravo company) have stopped production on the show due to the coronavirus.

And we hear there's a good chance here that it won't even BE A MEETING SHOW for the current season.

The informant explained to MTO News: "The current season ends in 2 weeks, if we don't film the reunion show by him – there won't be a reunion show this season." The source added: "The Coronavirus will not improve in the next 2 weeks, so I think the season is over."

