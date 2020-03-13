Home Entertainment Atlanta Housewives Reunion Show CANCELED due to coronavirus!

Television shows across the country have stopped filming due to fears of the coronavirus. For example, it was announced today that Wendy Williams' daily talk show would be on hiatus.

And now the delays have affected the Atlanta housewives.

MTO News exclusively learned that the Real Housewives Of Atlanta reunion show, which was scheduled to film next week in Atlanta, has been "postponed indefinitely."

