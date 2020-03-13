Atlanta Housewives Kenya & Show Off Body – They both lost all the baby weight !!

Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Kenya Moore and Eva Pigford recently gave birth. Kenya gave birth to her daughter Brooklyn a year and a half ago. And Eva gave birth to her son Maverick just 6 months ago.

But on Tuesday night, the two women went out, to show that they had both lost ALL of their baby's weight.

Kenya, Eva, and many other celebrities came out to support the premiere of WE TV's new reality show Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka in Atlanta, Georgia, which is about to dominate the world of reality TV.

Kenya looked stunning in her elegant black PVC mini dress with three-quarter sleeves and a ruffled asymmetric seam on the front. She is the little black dress with white thigh-high snakeskin boots and a white clutch.

Eva was sublime in a long-sleeved red number with a bust line and high hem, showing off lots of fur.

Her dress also had a ruffled seam a little to one side, and the pixie-haired blonde completed her look with metallic open-toe Mary Janes with generous floral accents.

Here are some images from the event: