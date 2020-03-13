AT,amp;T suspends meaningless data limits in response to coronavirus – BGR

AT,amp;T announced that it will suspend data limits and surplus fees as COVID-19 spreads.

It's been proven time and time again that ISP data limits are completely absurd and could be removed in an instant without harming the service providers that enforce them.

The Senate of the EE. USA You have reached out to other ISPs to urge them to act in response to this crisis.

One of the many things the coronavirus pandemic has shown is that the Internet should be a public utility, not a luxury. If you haven't been told to work from home yet, you probably know someone who does, and no matter what your job is, you probably need internet access to do it. In light of this, Vice informs that AT,amp;T will suspend broadband data limits for all its customers until further notice.

"Many of our AT,amp;T internet customers already have unlimited internet access at home, and we are giving up excess internet data for the remaining customers," said a company spokesperson. Vice.

Internet service providers claim that data usage limits and surplus fees are necessary to manage the capacity of their networks, but as Vice he notes, the Reddit leaks and the admissions of ISP CEOs prove otherwise. These limitations are simply an arbitrary way for ISPs to increase prices without a reasonable explanation. So before you pat AT,amp;T on the back, know that the company could remove the data limits entirely at any time.

That said, the suspension of the data limits is good news for affected consumers, and a coalition of senators sent a letter to the CEOs of all major service providers in the United States on Thursday asking them to follow AT,amp;T's lead. on the suspension of limits and to investigate Provide free or cheap broadband for students trapped at home:

As organizations across the country formulate their responses to the recent outbreak and spread of the new coronavirus, or COVID-19, we write to discuss the steps your company is taking to adapt to the unprecedented dependency we will likely see in services. telepresence services, including teleworking, online education, telehealth and remote assistance services. Specifically, we ask that you temporarily suspend broadband limits and associated fees or acceleration for all COVID-19 affected communities and work with public school districts, colleges, and universities to provide free or cost-effective broadband options for students whose schools are closed due to COVID-19 who do not have access at home.

AT,amp;T explains on its website that the data usage allocation "is designed to help keep Internet service affordable for our broad customer base given the increasing volume of data-rich Internet traffic." And yet, no matter how long this crisis lasts and how long AT,amp;T data limits are suspended, I have a strange feeling that the conglomerate reported $ 181.2 billion in revenue in 2019 It will continue to operate without those surplus fees.

Image Source: Lynne Sladky / AP / Shutterstock