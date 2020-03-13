AT,amp;T, Sprint, T Mobile and Comcast will not end services for the next 60 days due to a viral pandemic

Roomies, there's a bit of a relief as we deal with this Coronavirus viral outbreak and we're here to give you the details.

While the world is currently in limbo, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has forged a commitment to many of the broadband service providers, according to Business Insider.

Many communications companies, including Comcast, Sprint, AT,amp;T and T Mobile, have signed the "Pledge to Keep Americans Connected,quot; at the request of FCC President Ajit Pai.

On Thursday, March 12, Pai spoke to providers and asked them to grant the following for the next 60 days:

Failure to terminate services due to your inability to pay your bills due to interruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic "Waiver of late fees for residential or small business customers due to the pandemic Open your WiFi access points to any American who needs it.

Some companies even went one step further to ensure that their customers and even new customers have the greatest ease during this time.

According to its website, Sprint also provides the following:

Starting Tuesday, customers with international long distance calling plans will receive complimentary international calling rates from the US. USA To countries defined by CDC as Level 3. For next Thursday: Customers with metered data plans will receive unlimited data per month for 60 days (a minimum of two billing cycles) at no additional cost. We will provide customers with an additional 20 GB of mobile access point data per month for 60 days (minimum two billing cycles) at no additional cost. Soon: Customers with mobile access point capable phones that do not have a mobile access point today will also receive 20GB per month for 60 days (minimum two billing cycles) at no additional cost.

T Mobile is also helping its customers have a great user experience during this time of transition.

Let's get through this together! This is how we are helping: ✔️ Removing smartphone data limits for all customers

✔️ Giving 20GB of additional data from mobile access points

✔️ Growing data for schools in our EmpowerED program

✔️ Make it free to call seriously affected countries More information: – T-Mobile (@TMobile) March 13, 2020

According to the company's website, Comcast is offering its $ 9.95 low-income package for free and increasing Internet speed.

We'll make it even easier for low-income families living in a Comcast service area to sign up by offering new customers 60 days of free Internet Essentials service, which is normally available to all qualified low-income households for $ 9.95 / month. Additionally, we are increasing Internet speeds for Internet Essentials service from 15/2 Mbps to 25/3 Mbps for all new and existing customers, which will be the speed of the service in the future. In this way, we will ensure that Internet Essentials customers can use their Internet service for all their greatest needs as a result of this health crisis.

All new customers will receive a free self-installation kit and a modem as well.

AT,amp;T is also expanding its efforts and will do the following, according to its website:

AT,amp;T Unlimited Home Internet – All AT,amp;T home internet landline customers, as well as fixed wireless Internet, can use unlimited internet data. Additionally, we will continue to offer Internet access to low-income households that qualify at $ 10 a month through our Access from AT,amp;T program. Helping you work and learn remotely: Businesses, universities, and schools can keep their teams and classrooms connected through conference calls and video conferencing with Cisco Webex Meetings with AT,amp;T for 90 days, and seamlessly forward calls to phones Mobile and Fixed with AT,amp;T Flexible IP Reach. Distance Learning: AT,amp;T is funding expenses for a "one-of-a-kind,quot; resource center to support the State Association of Directors of Educational Technology (SETDA) e-learning days available to all educators in schools to help them manage closure of schools and the increase in virtual learning due to COVID-19.

We all have enough to worry about, right now. Fortunately, losing access to Al Gore's internal network will not be one.

