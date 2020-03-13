As schools close, Colorado prepares to change coronavirus response to focus on softening impacts

%MINIFYHTML15dee658dc69be12a24a81fbff877a2d11% %MINIFYHTML15dee658dc69be12a24a81fbff877a2d12%

While state health officials warned that the new coronavirus could persist in Colorado for months, major Denver-area school districts began announcing closures Thursday in an effort to curb the spread of the highly infectious respiratory disease.

The decision of the Denver Public Schools, the state's largest district, and others, including the Jeffco Public Schools, Cherry Creek School District, and the Aurora Public Schools, comes as state health officials prepare to pass from trying to contain the spread of the coronavirus to focusing on softening its effect on communities

"Our goal is to discourage large meetings," DPS Superintendent Susana Cordova said at a press conference Thursday night. "It is a really difficult decision to make."

DPS will close all of its schools Monday through April 6. School buildings will remain open Monday and Tuesday so that families can pick up everything they need during what the district calls an extended spring break. After that, schools will be disinfected before students return on April 7.

"These are difficult times," said Dr. William Burman, Denver director of public health, who has been working with the Denver school district.

Also Thursday, Colorado health officials announced confirmation of 15 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 49, including an inconclusive test in Denver. COVID-19 is the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Health officials are focusing on evaluating more and more people in an effort to identify where the new coronavirus is spreading, and, they said, once widespread transmission is confirmed, they will move away from containment efforts.

"There is no doubt that we have it in Colorado and we must be prepared to spread it among people in the community," said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director of the state Department of Public Health and Environment. "And you wouldn't necessarily have to travel somewhere else to pick it up."

School closings are signs that efforts are already underway to cushion the effects of the new coronavirus. In addition to DPS, the Cherry Creek School District, Jeffco Public Schools, Aurora Public Schools, Brighton 27J Schools and the Boulder Valley School District are among the districts that announced closings or extended their spring break.

Protect those who are most at risk

On Thursday, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, following in the governor's footsteps, declared a local state of emergency and discouraged holding large gatherings in the city.

"This declaration order may make additional emergency resources available to aid Denver's emergency response and give the city more flexibility to obtain the necessary resources," Hancock said on Twitter.

Governor Jared Polis has encouraged those most at risk, those over the age of 60 or with underlying health problems, to avoid traveling to mountain communities due to the disproportionate number of COVID-19 cases and the fact that Medical centers there have a limited capacity to treat patients. He also urged those people to stay away from the crowds with 250 more people.

And the state Department of Public Health and Environment plans to issue an emergency order limiting visitors to nursing homes.

"We are still working on what that final orientation will look like," said Scott Bookman, who oversees the state health department's response to the new coronavirus. "We want to be very aggressive in protecting our most vulnerable populations."

Actions by state and local officials follow confirmation that the new coronavirus is spreading throughout Eagle County, where there are now 11 cases.

On Thursday night, Eagle County Public Health issued an order limiting social gatherings to 50 people or less until at least April 8.

State health officials have said they have yet to find evidence of community transmission in the Denver metro area, but they are acting as if it is already there. But during the DPS closing announcement Thursday night, the Denver Public Health Burman said there is now evidence of "community spread,quot; within Denver.

The new coronavirus is mainly spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes, and those less than 6 feet from an infected person are at increased risk. Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA

Community spread occurs when a person tests positive for the coronavirus but health officials cannot find a source for their exposure, such as traveling or contacting an infected person.

"Our goal is to capture areas where there are high levels of community transmission and take action locally to mitigate the spread," said Bookman.

More new cases

State health officials confirmed new cases of coronavirus Thursday in six counties, including Eagle, Denver, Gunnison, Jefferson, Adams and Pitkin counties.

Authorities are investigating how 10 of those people were exposed to the virus, the other five had contact with an infected person or recently traveled abroad.

Since the Colorado outbreak, 10 Australians who visited Aspen have tested positive for the new coronavirus in Pitkin County, while 10 have tested positive in Denver.

State health authorities said they want to open more test drive centers, with a focus on mountain communities.

On Thursday, state officials had to shut down Colorado's first test drive site due to "traffic volume safety concerns,quot; near the Denver location, meaning that not everyone in line was able to get tested. Early in the day, waiting times increased to three to four hours.

"Think strategically about who we should evaluate,quot;

Polis has said the state needs to exponentially increase its tests to combat the spread of the virus, which the World Health Organization declared to be a global pandemic.

But Colorado health officials cautioned that the number of COVID-19 cases may increase to a point where not everyone who shows symptoms can be tested for the disease.

With its expected longevity, Colorado health officials are limiting testing to those who show symptoms. By doing this, the state is preparing for a shortage of supplies, which may happen now that there is a global pandemic, said Hunsaker Ryan, head of the Department of Public Health and Environment.

"We still don't know what that will look like, but we just want to say that we need to think strategically about who we should evaluate," he said.

The spread of the virus could slow down during the summer, Hunsaker Ryan said, but it could reappear in the winter as the temperature cools. Colorado residents, they said, should be prepared for quarantine if they show symptoms, even without a positive test.

For now, state officials continue to track the movements and contacts of those who tested positive for COVID-19, and Bookman said his priority is to go to communities where no cases have been identified and do "surveillance tests,quot; that can slow the spread of the illness. .

But state health officials will soon back away from so-called "contact tracing," saying it won't be "feasible,quot; once they discover that the new coronavirus is spreading more widely.

"When we just had a few cases, it was a good way to try to reduce the spread of the disease, but at some point in the near future it will exceed our ability to move forward," said Hunsaker Ryan.

Writers Elizabeth Hernández, Kieran Nicholson and Conrad Swanson contributed to this report.

