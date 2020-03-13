As coronavirus spreads, North Texas districts seek virtual home school option – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

North Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – As more cases of coronavirus appear in North Texas, some local school districts are now looking for virtual home school options.

Aniya Dunn made the transition from public school to online school last year.

"I really wanted to try it because sometimes I like to stay home," Dunn said. "For me, too, public school was more difficult."

She likes flexibility and the ability to access her classes and teachers whenever she wants.

So the seventh grader begins her school day by simply turning on her computer to access all of her classes, lessons, and homework.

She attends Texas Online High School which is accredited by the Texas Education Agency. Its curriculum is led by state certified teachers.

"It was very easy to go from public school to electronic school," said Dunn's mother, Kristi Ellis. "You don't have to teach the curriculum yourself. She has her teachers for every subject. So if you have questions for any homework, she has teachers she can talk to like a normal brick and mortar school."

Now, as the coronavirus spreads worldwide, an increasing number of districts are studying this option.

"We've had a little bit of what we call potential clients at the enrollment level," said Charles Smith, principal of the Texas Online High School. "In Washington, where there were originally more cases, the jump in enrollment increased 102%."

During Hurricane Harvey, Smith said enrollment doubled in three months, and through the online school, students were able to continue their education.

"Most of the students come to us in some kind of crisis and therefore we have to make it much easier for them than their learning," said Smith.

That includes establishing a temporary curriculum and then using standard state systems to transfer records when students are ready to return.