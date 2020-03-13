As central banks step in to calm markets, few see the solution

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank mobilized on Thursday to try to calm financial markets and restore some degree of confidence. It didn't quite work. Central banks are facing a crisis that only partially responds to the drugs they can provide.

The Fed sought to ensure that the US Treasury bond market. The largest in the world, it can run smoothly as bond demand increases with investors desperately seeking safe assets amid the stock carnage. The ECB sought to stimulate the European economy, which the coronavirus outbreak appears about to send into recession.

Decidedly impressed, traders sent the stock market to its worst slide on Thursday in more than three decades.

Central banks' primary tools (lower interest rates and easier access to credit) are inadequate to deal with a crisis caused by a pandemic that has scared consumers away from traveling, shopping, or gathering in groups. Economists are increasingly calling for governments to take the lead, through targeted business loans, increased aid for cash-strapped workers, particularly Americans without access to sick leave, and support for tests of viruses and other health measures.

On Thursday, the Fed launched a massive short-term loan program to try to help facilitate trade in US Treasuries. USA Through the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, it will provide at least $ 1.5 trillion on Thursday and Friday to banks that are willing to exchange short-term Treasury securities for cash. An additional $ 500 billion will be available on Monday.

The program will continue at approximately $ 1 billion per week after that. The loans will not all be cumulative. Loans will be repaid after one and three months.

And not all the money will necessarily be loaned. It depends on how much the banks decide to contract the available funds.

The Fed also said it will expand its $ 60 billion Treasury buying program, launched last fall, from short-term bills to all maturities, including 30-year bonds.

Both measures were a response to signs that the bond market was doubling under the strain of growing demand for Treasury bills, which are widely considered the world's safest assets. The jump in demand seemed to be outpacing supply. That pressure raised the 10-year Treasury yield to 0.79% on Thursday afternoon, from 0.68% two days earlier. Typically, when the stock markets fall, bond yields also fall as investors buy more of them. Yields move in the opposite direction of prices.

The market for the 10-year bond affects the economy overall because it influences the rates for home loans, credit cards and other interest rates in the US. USA And abroad. Because investors trust that the United States government will never default on its debt, government-issued bonds are used to price any other asset. The US government debt market. USA It is the largest group of investment assets in the world.

"When that has a few interruptions, be careful, that's really troubling," said Kathy Bostjancic, chief financial economist for the United States at Oxford Economics.

Given the scope of the Fed's action on Thursday, many economists now expect the Fed to cut its benchmark interest rate by a full percentage point, to nearly zero, at its policy meeting next week. You can even launch a great bond purchase program aimed at further reducing interest rates. This would be similar to the programs the Fed launched during and after the financial crisis called "quantitative easing."

Still, market reaction suggested little faith that the Fed's moves would do much to restore investor and consumer confidence in the face of travel disruptions, event cancellations, and business closings. Some analysts said that the governments of EE. USA And Europe needed to do more through fiscal and spending policies.

"What the Fed did today is not enough: it needs a partner," said Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton. "The Fed cannot do this alone."

Earlier in the day, the ECB implemented new targeted stimulus measures to cushion the impact of the virus outbreak on the economy. But Christine Lagarde, president of the ECB, said monetary policy could not do it alone and called for a "decisive and decisive,quot; response from governments. Lagarde said the economy was facing a "big shock,quot; and that the central bank measures released Thursday were "almost surgically,quot; aimed only at areas where monetary policy could help.

More than a decade ago, central banks around the world cut rates and began to inject trillions of dollars into banks to combat a global financial crisis. The coronavirus presents them with a very different challenge. The central banks of EE. The US, the eurozone, Canada and Great Britain have displayed stimuli. The Bank of Japan is indicating that it is ready to act and the monetary authorities in Australia, Indonesia and Malaysia have reduced the rates.

Authorities are shutting down major economies, businesses and travel around the world, dimming the prospects for the global economy. Consumers are beginning to cut back on spending in the United States and around the world.

Europe's top monetary authority did not cut rates as investors expected, evidence that monetary policy is running out of ammunition at already very low rates. The ECB's key policy rate on bank deposits is already at a record low minus 0.6%.

AP business writers David McHugh in Frankfurt, Germany, and Ken Sweet in New York contributed to this report.