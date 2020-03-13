Armed suspect killed by SWAT officer during rescue of child at Garland Home – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A gunman was shot dead when SWAT officers were rescuing a 7-year-old boy from a house in Garland early Friday morning, police said.

Police said they responded to a disturbance call around midnight in the 1900 block of Vail Drive. Officers who arrived heard several people inside a garage and attempted to communicate with them.

It was during this time that police said multiple shots were fired inside the garage and at officers through the door. Officers soon saw three people, not including the suspect, fleeing the home.

However, the police learned that there was still a 7-year-old boy inside the house who was sleeping. Police said they decided to use SWAT officers to rescue the boy, as they feared for the boy's safety with the armed suspect still inside.

During the rescue, police said the suspect confronted SWAT officers with a pistol. A SWAT officer fired his weapon, killing the suspect.

The suspect was later identified as Dung Nguyen, 50, of Murphy.

Police said SWAT officers found the boy unharmed. No injuries were reported to officers or others who fled the home.

Police have not said what caused the original riot call as they continue to investigate.