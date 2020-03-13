Arielle Kebbel on her television trip to Lincoln Rhyme

Arielle Kebbel has been on a big television trip, which has taken her out of Stars Hollow (Gilmore Girls) and Mystic Falls (The Vampire Diaries) to Miami Beach (great hotel) and now the streets of New York City as Amelia Sachs in Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector.

"(What I like most about Amelia is) how vulnerable she is, what makes her strong … Sometimes she doesn't even know what she's capable of, but she does it anyway. And I like that. I have this guy of mantra with her that I always present, that she is not afraid does not mean that you are not afraid, "Kebbel told E! News. "It means that you are full of fear and that you do it anyway. And I feel that it has been a good mantra for me to carry every day of work with her."