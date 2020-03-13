Arielle Kebbel on her television trip to Lincoln Rhyme

Arielle Kebbel has been on a big television trip, which has taken her out of Stars Hollow (Gilmore Girls) and Mystic Falls (The Vampire Diaries) to Miami Beach (great hotel) and now the streets of New York City as Amelia Sachs in Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector.
"(What I like most about Amelia is) how vulnerable she is, what makes her strong … Sometimes she doesn't even know what she's capable of, but she does it anyway. And I like that. I have this guy of mantra with her that I always present, that she is not afraid does not mean that you are not afraid, "Kebbel told E! News. "It means that you are full of fear and that you do it anyway. And I feel that it has been a good mantra for me to carry every day of work with her."
But before looking for the most notorious serial killers of a pop culture in Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone CollectorKebbel was cutting his teeth in guest spots, including a recurring role in Gilmore Girls. For several episodes, Kebell was known to viewers as Lindsay Lister and later Lindsay Forester, wife of Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) first love Dean Forester (Jared Padalecki) When he landed the role, his first appearance was in the third season, Kebbel said he didn't know how big the show was going to be.
"They sent it on a VHS so I could watch some of the episodes so I could prepare. And they sent it on a note and they said, 'The only requirement is that you have more than (5ft8in) because you're going to be Dean's girlfriend and you have to be able to speak fast. And I was like, 'Oh, this is in the bag', "Kebbel laughed. Kebbel and her mother packed up and drove from Florida to Los Angeles for the audition. Once there, the first audition went well. Then his callback came, he said, and things changed.
"When I was waiting outside the room, I would look at all these beautiful girls thinking that I am an impostor, what am I doing here, this is crazy. I entered the room, I liked it, I bombarded it and I wanted to run outside and cry," she said. But director Kenny Ortega gave her a lively talk that helped her reboot and nail it.
"When I got home, I got the call, got the role, and then I was filming the next day. Everything went very, very fast. I didn't have time to think about it or understand what a big problem it was. And I was literally just using the whole experience as learning I would see scenes with Lauren Graham And Alexis Bledel, even when she wasn't on set, she was just like a fly on the wall, wondering how they would be learning all their lines, and how they would do it and when they would ruin how they would laugh and start again. It really was like, ‘Holy s – t. Let me learn as much as I can here, "Kebbel said with a smile.
Gilmore Girls It was a formative experience for Kebbel. He also gave her his first on-screen kiss. Because she was 17, her mother was present with her on set and, unbeknownst to Kebbel, she had words with Padalecki. "She walked up to him … and said, 'Be nice to her, this is her first on-screen kiss.' And then, when she was acting great, like it wasn't much, she said," So … I'm your first big kiss, huh? "And I was mortified," Kebbel said.
Another early role that provided a revealing experience for Kebbel was a guest spot on Law and order: SVU. Kebbel appeared in "Mean," an episode from the fifth season of the NBC long-running drama. Kebbel was one of a group of thugs who targeted Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) after the death of a classmate. Kebbel said he landed the role from the start during his time in Los Angeles in the early 2000s.
"I knew going into that was like, 'I just need to clear this up to prove to myself that I can do it,' and the advantage was obviously getting the show. It was a big problem for me because it was the first time. that he was pressuring me emotionally both on an audition and then on camera and then I knew I could do it, that I knew I could trust my body to go there emotionally, cry when I needed to cry, let go of control and just trust what will come out, will come out ", said. "I remember just looking at Mariska, she has a very warm attitude towards her, but she is also very strong. I watched her and she ran to the boys, but she did it in a powerful and loving way and I really respected that." It was a full circle moment last year at Upfronts when Lincoln Rhyme It was picked up, she actually presented our show. So, I ran into her afterwards and told her what a full circle moment it was for me and we hugged, and it was a moment! It was nice."
Now Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector He is finishing his first season and Kebbel warned that there is more than one cliffhanger ahead.
"There are two. It's a two-hour finale and the ending of (episode) nine is quite shocking and (episode) 10 definitely leaves you crying … followed by a scream," he said with a smile. "That's all I can say. I can also say that these two episodes, which I'm probably most proud of. Our writers really helped us, I do a lot of emotional travel in these last two episodes. There are fights and tears, someone may or may not die. I mean, it's all over the place, so I'm really excited for everyone to see it. "
Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector the season finale airs on Friday, March 13 at 8 p.m. on NBC.
