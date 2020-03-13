Apple Worldwide Developer Conference Turns Into Online Event Amid Coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

CUPERTINO (Up News Info SF) – The Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) scheduled for this June will be online this year, the last major tech conference to make adjustments amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"The current health situation has required us to create a new WWDC 2020 format that offers a complete program with a master session and online sessions, offering a great learning experience for our entire developer community, worldwide,quot;, Phil Schiller, director of the company vice president of global marketing, said in a statement.

Schiller said additional details will be released in the coming weeks.

WWDC, one of Apple's most prominent annual events, is a showcase for developers of the Cupertino-based company's new technologies.

Since 2017, the conference has been held at the San José Convention Center. Apple announced that it would allocate $ 1 million to local San Jose organizations to compensate for lost revenue.

With the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, numerous tech conferences have been canceled or turned into online events. Facebook F8, which was scheduled to take place at the San José Convention Center in May, was canceled late last month.

Meanwhile, Google canceled the I / O conference scheduled for May at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View. The company's Google Cloud Next conference scheduled for April at the Moscone Center in San Francisco has turned into an online event.

Another Moscone Center tech event, Amazon's AWS Summit at the Moscone Center scheduled for April 14, has also been canceled.