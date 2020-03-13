Apple may announce a new MacBook Air as soon as next week – BGR

Apple may announce a new model of MacBook Air much earlier than expected, during the week of March 15, if the information from a new informant is helpful.

This source was cited by a prominent tech blog, MacRumors, which reports that the source has a history of accuracy and that this announcement would be even earlier than we thought. Renowned Apple member Ming-Chi Kuo has already reported that a new Air and MacBook Pro will arrive in the second quarter.

After a recent research note from top Apple experts around the world that the company could announce a new MacBook Air sometime during the second quarter, a new rumor emerged that Apple could, in fact, announce the new model. even before. than that, possibly even next week.

Despite the wall-to-wall news coverage of the coronavirus that could be conveyed, American companies are trying to move forward, if not business as usual, at least an appearance of progress so that not everyone is stopping and causing the economy to plummet. Apple is one of those companies, and TF International Securities analyst, the always trustworthy Ming-Chi Kuo, has reported that a new MacBook Air will arrive in the second quarter as well as a new 13-inch MacBook Pro.

This comes as the iPhone maker is expected to unveil various products in the coming weeks, including devices like the 2020 generation of the iPad Pro, a new Apple TV, and new headphones, all potentially announced soon. Meanwhile, in addition to knowing that Apple will soon update the MacBook Pro and Air lines, an unnamed tipster cited by MacRumors It predicts that Apple will make the announcement of a new MacBook Air sometime in the next week (starting March 15).

The Air line was last updated in October with the inclusion of features like a new butterfly keyboard, as well as a Touch ID sensor, and it is worth giving at least a little credit to the tipster's words. MacRumors He says this font was also pretty accurate in March 2019. That's when the font correctly predicted the launch of new iPad models, including the launch of a new iPad mini that month.

As we previously reported, new MacBook Pro and Air models will get the new Scissor Switch Magic Keyboard that replaces butterfly keyboards that were unreliable over the years. Some users had problems with some of the keys, and Apple has a repair program for the affected devices.

Kuo is as trustworthy an informant as when it comes to shedding light on Apple's new products, but keep in mind these are just rumors until Apple confirms them. However, there seems to be a strong possibility that some exciting new Apple hardware is on the way soon.

Image Source: Alex Tai / SOPA Images / Shutterstock