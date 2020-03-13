Apple announces that WWDC 2020 will be an online-only event – BGR

Apple has confirmed that WWDC 2020 will not proceed as planned and will instead be an online-only event.

WWDC 2020 will take place in June, but Apple has not yet committed to a specific date for the event.

Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of software engineering, says WWDC 2020 "is going to be great."

In light of the coronavirus outbreak, Apple announced Friday that this year's edition of its World Developers Conference will be "a whole new online experience,quot; with no plans for in-person meetings or traditional speech. Despite the change in format, Apple says the event will still give developers access to new versions of its software and will have content for "consumers, the press and developers alike."

Along with its iPhone reveal events every year, WWDC is perhaps Apple's biggest annual gathering, giving thousands of developers access to the information and tools they need to build new software. Apple notes that there are more than 23 million registered developers in more than 155 countries and regions.

"We are delivering WWDC 2020 this June in an innovative way to millions of developers worldwide, bringing the entire developer community together with a new experience," said Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of global marketing. "The current health situation has required us to create a new WWDC 2020 format that offers a full program with an online masterclass and sessions, offering a great learning experience for our entire developer community, worldwide. We will share all the details in the coming weeks. ”

Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of Software Engineering, added that "WWDC 2020 is going to be great," making it appear that Apple is not going down, but simply changing location for security reasons.

As expected, WWDC will take place in June once again this year, but Apple was not ready to share specific dates for the event online. In a press release, the company explained that it will share additional information between now and June by email, on the Apple Developer app, and on the Apple Developer website.

In addition to canceling the in-person element of the event, Apple announced that it will commit $ 1 million to local San Jose organizations to offset the revenue the city will lose as a result of the event's cancellation. Apple moved WWDC from San Francisco to San José in 2017 and has kept it there every year since.

Apple did not reveal any further details on the products or updates to be announced during WWDC20, but we expect iOS 14, macOS 10.16, watchOS 7 and tvOS 14 to be highlighted in June. iOS 14 has been the subject of several massive leaks in recent weeks, so we already have an idea of ​​what it will contain.

