AP Source: Minnesota coach Richard Pitino to return for season eight – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota coach Richard Pitino will return for his eighth season on the show, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed on Friday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, without authorization to speak publicly about the matter.

Pitino, 37, has a 127-108 record with the Gophers, including a 48-82 record in the regular season Big Ten game. They finished 12th in the 14-team league in 2019-20, winning their first-round game in the conference tournament on Wednesday before Big Ten canceled the rest of the event out of precaution due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Pitino, who was the Grand Coach of the Year in 2016-17, has a purchase of $ 2 million on his contract if he were fired before April 30. The figure then drops to $ 1.75 million for a termination before April 30, 2021.

Pitino met with sports director Mark Coyle on Friday. In a statement provided by the university, Coyle said: "Richard understands my high expectations for our program, which is to compete at the championship level."

