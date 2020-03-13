Anushka Sharma looks stunning in her completely black airport look

%MINIFYHTMLf054bfff026d97f37ae876ec8a68e69311% %MINIFYHTMLf054bfff026d97f37ae876ec8a68e69312%



Anushka Sharma is truly a delight to see on the big screen. The actress is effortlessly emotional and her fans love that about her. Not only that, Anushka has an extremely endearing personality and that makes her a hit with people. Two days ago Anushka had left for a magazine shoot in Goa and the actress was clicked last night when she returned to Mumbai. The actress opted for flat shoes and a flowing black ankle-length dress. She looked radiant in the makeup-free gaze and left her locks loose. The tumbler also used a stylish sling bag to keep her travel essentials close.







