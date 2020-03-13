Antonio Brown proposes to BM Chelsie Kyriss months after an unpleasant separation

Instagram

The embattled NFL star reveals on Instagram that he asked the question of his girlfriend, whom he recently met with despite trying to evict her.

After three children together and a rocky past, Antonio Brown he's ready to take his relationship with Chelsie Kyriss to the next level. The 31-year-old athlete announced Thursday, March 12, that he had proposed to his baby.

The embattled NFL star shared the news with an Instagram Story video, in which he looked emotional as he hugged his girlfriend. He hugged her tightly and rubbed her back while apparently holding the camera with his other hand.

"I just proposed @chelsie," he simply captioned the video, which was shot in black at the same time. Antonio did not share other details of the proposal, even if Chelsie said "yes" or not and the ring he gave him.

In response to the news, an Instagram user wrote: "This is why you care about your business when struggling couples will be together again." Another supporting comment left: "Praying for his family, thank God he didn't give up on him … he's clearly going through something."

However, there were others who were skeptical about the couple's relationship. "Is it crack? Didn't he just call the police for him?" Asked a puzzled person. Another commented, "The secondhand shame I am experiencing is too great." Someone else suggested that the couple shouldn't rush into marriage, "Wow, Chile … 'Too soon! Don't do it! Reconsider, read a few liters."

The proposal is a surprise, since just a few months ago Antonio and Chelsie were involved in a public dispute, and the former was trying to evict their baby from their Fort Lauderdale home. However, after their arrest for an alleged robbery and robbery case with a truck driver in January and their subsequent apology for their recent behaviors, the couple reconciled in February.

They confirmed their rekindled romance with a video posted on their two Instagram accounts showing the former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver receiving a massage from his baby mom. He didn't write any subtitles, but he put love and pink emojis on it.