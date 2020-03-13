Antonio Brown proposed to his girlfriend Chelsie Kyriss after months of public disputes

Some athletes are using the coronavirus outbreak to propose.

Former wide receiver Antonio Brown yesterday posted an Instagram story showing him rubbing his girlfriend's back in a hug with the caption "I just proposed @chelsie."

After taking his little mother out, calling the police for taking his children to school in a car he bought for him, and throwing a bag of candy at him in front of the police, Antonio Brown proposed to her. pic.twitter.com/hlw5lUMrv3 – PopGlitz.co (@ PopGlitz1) March 12, 2020

The couple has three children together, and Kyriss has two children from a previous relationship.

Brown and Kyriss have been on an on-off relationship for the past three years, but they reportedly got back together sometime during Super Bowl week.

In 2017, a pregnant Kyriss filed a paternity suit against Brown, accusing him of creating a hostile environment for her and her children. The charges were later dropped, but Brown followed a year later by reopening the case and accusing Kyriss of being an unfit mother. Brown tried to sue Kyriss and even tried to evict her from her Florida home. The police have also been called several times to Antonio's house.

In 2020, Brown called the police about Kyriss and accused her of stealing a Bentley from her home.

Brown broadcast the event live on Instagram, shouting obscenities and eventually throwing a bag of candy at him. Kyriss was reportedly trying to use Bentley to take her children to school. Less than two weeks later, Kyriss requested sole custody of her children and requested that their time with the children be monitored.

Days later, Kyriss asked Brown for treatment for what he described as mental health problems.

Brown's relationship is not the only controversial aspect of his life. He was charged with sexual assault by former coach Britney Taylor in 2019. Within a month, he was released by both the Las Vegas Raiders and the New England Patriots. During this time, the wide receiver has become a controversial presence on social media, calling former teammates, YouTubers, and other NFL players. He was also involved arrested and charged with robbery and assault by Florida police. Brown remains a free agent in the NFL.