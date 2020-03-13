Analysis: the deadly but neglected measles epidemic in the DRC | Health

%MINIFYHTML670575cd0ffcd045d2b5456efcee92f311% %MINIFYHTML670575cd0ffcd045d2b5456efcee92f312%

In early January, the World Health Organization (WHO) Announced that the number of people killed by a measles epidemic in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) It's happened 6,000. He added that the epidemic, which affected more than 310,000 people since the beginning of 2019, is the largest and largest movement in the world. According to Doctors Without Borders (MSF), three quarters of the deceased are children.

Measles, a highly contagious virus airborne infection causing fever, cough, and skin rashes it can be prevented by a two-dose vaccine, which has been available since the 1960s. myHowever, radiation from the disease has not been possible, especially in developing countries like the DRC, for multiple reasons.

According to the WHO, approximately 86 percent of the world's children received a dose of measles vaccine on their first birthday through routine health services in 2018, an increase of 72 percent in 2000. As a result, the number of measles deaths in all The world decreased by approximately 80 percent between 2000 and 2017, despite a recent increase in the number of infections in Europe and North America, caused by the growing anti-vax movement.

However, "low vaccination coverage among vulnerable communities, malnutrition, weak public health systems, outbreaks of other disease prone to epidemics, the difficult access of vulnerable populations to medical care and the insecurity that has hampered the response in some areas. " permitted The disease spreads like a forest fire in the DRC and kills thousands.

Despite the devastating death toll, the international community paid little attention to the outbreak. While some media outlets reported on the rapidly growing epidemic and the serious lack of funds to deal with it, the resulting devastation remains largely uncovered, without remotely equaling panic and concern over the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The highly mobile viral disease, officially known as COVID-19It has been dominating world headlines since the beginning of the year. The virus's ability to spread quickly and easily across borders, along with the relative lack of knowledge about its severity, made COVID-19 the primary concern of the international community, and WHO declared it a global pandemic on Wednesday. .

The resulting panic quickly eclipsed other massive, albeit locally contained, epidemics, such as the measles outbreak in the DRC, in both attention and resources. The equation, once again, appears to be the greatest distance, physical or imaginary, least interest, compassion, and commitment.

Furthermore, the fact that measles is a lesser known and less mysterious disease that can be prevented with a simple vaccine, made the international community and the media pay less attention to the outbreak. The Ebola epidemic, for example, which killed about 2,000 people in the DRC since 2018 received much more attention and resources. Nineteen months after the start of the outbreak, the last Ebola patient was recently discharged from a hospital in Beni, a city in the eastern North Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

As the international community did not respond efficiently to the crisis, the DRC government was also unable to contain the outbreak, for a number of reasons.not all of which are linked to war or corruption.

Political context and response

The measles outbreak has been ravaging the DRC since 2018, but the formal declaration of an epidemic came only in mid-2019. This dangerous delay was in part the result of a post-electoral political power vacuum in the country. When the first measles cases were reported, a government had not yet been formed and the ministries were operating through interim staff. This political-institutional stalemate exacerbated existing challenges in managing public health emergencies, making a rapid response, including prevention, surveillance and treatment, more difficult.

Since new President Felix Tshisekedi took office in early 2019 after a highly contested election, he began to describe political reforms and governance innovations in various sectors and provinces, including eastern DRC, where more than 100 groups armed continue to compete for local power.

With the support of aid agencies, the DRC government is reported to have vaccinated more than 18 million Children under the age of five in 2019. However, in certain areas, routine vaccination coverage remains low, and 25 percent of reported measles cases are children over the age of five. In addition to low vaccination and immunization rates, widespread malnutrition is reported in at least 48 health areas across the country.

Furthermore, the weakness of the public health system and its inability to meet, geographically and economically, basic health needs have cleared the way for a more rapid spread of the measles outbreak. Humanitarian agencies estimate that nationwide vaccine coverage of at least 95 percent will be necessary if the DRC had the opportunity to combat this outbreak.

To contain this epidemic, the government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo needs to improve health services and vaccination coverage, even in hard-to-reach rural areas. This would also strengthen access to more consistent medical care for vulnerable populations and thus help prevent future outbreaks.

But it is unlikely that the government can achieve this alone.

Regional health emergency vacuum

The government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo undoubtedly needs support to contain the epidemic, but much-needed aid does not appear to be available, even on the mainland.

Like the international community, African regional powers also failed to respond efficiently to the epidemic in the DRC.

In recent years, many countries on the continent have demonstrated their ability to overcome epidemics. For example, in response to a 2019 measles outbreak in neighboring Uganda, the government embarked on a rapid five-day immunization campaign in which approximately 19 million children under the age of 15 received the combination.d measles rubella vaccine. This represents 43 percent of Uganda's population.

However, an efficient response to an epidemic in one country rarely translates into a regional response. From Ebola to measles, the ability of African countries to work together to contain regional threats to health remains unstable. Even countries that have the capacity to help fight epidemics beyond their borders often do not do so as a result of existing political tensions and suspicions. Consequently, regional solutions to epidemics never materialize, making countries in need depend solely on international powers.

This, however, need not be the case.

the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC Africa) is responsible for ensuring that African nations exchange knowledge and share experience in the face of major health emergencies. Therefore, bringing together regional powers to respond to the measles outbreak in the DRC should work. African countries are better positioned and equipped than foreign NGOs and institutions to deal with public health crises in their backyards.

At the bottom of the international response ladder

International organizations and institutions, including WHO, UNICEF, the Measles and Rubella Initiative and SPS, among others, together with the DRC Ministry of public Health They have been leading efforts to contain the measles outbreak in the country. However, the evolution of the outbreak shows that its efforts, limited by a serious lack of funds and resources, have been ineffective compared to the scale of the epidemic.

With the global panic over COVID-19 spreading faster than the disease, people struggling with the deadly measles epidemic in the DRC are trapped at the bottom of the international response ladder. Because the regional powers are also unable or unwilling to help, once again they are forced to fend for themselves.

Short-term emergency responses, whose effectiveness often depends solely on the political will of international organizations and the level of interest of the international community, cannot resolve the DRC's health emergency.

International, regional and national authorities must work together and invest in the country's health system to offer a long-term sustainable solution. Furthermore, regional institutions should encourage African nations to leave their political disputes behind and work together to make better use of the continent's talent and skills to respond to emergencies. Only then can people in countries still struggling to build their health infrastructure, such as the DRC, stop living in fear of preventable diseases like measles.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect Al Jazeera's editorial position.