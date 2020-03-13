Analysis: Is there a crisis in relations between the United States and Saudi Arabia? The | Saudi Arabia

In the Saudi royal family palace intrigue saga, it is sometimes difficult to draw a line in the sand between gossip and reality.

However, the prevailing understanding is that the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) has arrested potential rivals within the Saudi royal family with the apparent consent of his father, King Salman.

The timing and motivation of MBS can be debated, but we can be almost certain that one consideration weighed on his calculations: the American factor.

This is not the first time we have heard about MBS seeking to consolidate or exercise power. In a palace coup in June 2017, MBS replaced Mohammed bin Nayef, who, crucially, has deep connections to the establishment of Washington, as crown prince and next in line to the throne.

In November 2017, MBS detained members of the royal family, among other Saudi elites, to eliminate and neutralize potential rivals and critics.

Last week, Mohammed bin Nayef And his brother Muhammad bin Nawaf, as well as King Salman's younger brother Prince Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz, were arrested.

The silence of the United States on all of this has once again been deafening.

On probation no more

Since the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in October 2018, MBS has stayed away from his previous controversial policies to repair his public image abroad and facilitate his rise to the throne when the time comes.

He appeared to be a probation king, keeping a low profile and endorsing the return of Prince Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz from the UK, a move that was widely seen as a step in the direction of diversifying the views of the Saudi royal family. and potentially naming Prince Ahmed, who is King Salman's last surviving brother, as crown prince once MBS takes over as king.

Prince Ahmed is one of three members of the Loyalty Council, the body responsible for determining future succession to the throne, which, in 2017, opposed MBS becoming first in line. While in London, he appeared to publicly oppose the MBS military campaign in Yemen.

Prince Ahmed had received assurances that he would not be detained upon returning to Riyadh.

His arrest last week suggests that the MBS self-imposed probation period has come to an end.

Send a message to Washington

The reason MBS has now chosen to remind stakeholders at home and abroad that there is only one sheriff in the city does not appear to be related to an impending takeover of his father, King Salman. The more he gives the impression of consolidating power, the firmer his control over the Saudi tribal alliance system, which remains loyal to him and is the basis of his rule and popularity.

However, MBS has come under pressure from both Washington and Moscow on issues that could have an effect on Saudi domestic politics.

Last month, United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spent three days in Riyadh to discuss ways to end the Saudi-led war in Yemen and to release detained Saudi citizens, including doctor Walid Fitaihi, trained at Harvard, who was arrested in November 2017..

President Donald Trump's administration is under pressure from Congress to push for a peaceful resolution in Yemen, reveal an unclassified report from the US government. USA About the murder of Khashoggi and the release of two US Saudi citizens detained by Riyadh.

But Pompeo returned to the USA. USA Without apparent progress and without exerting any public pressure on Riyadh to move in this direction.

This new move by MBS against potential weakened rivals in the Saudi royal family could therefore be interpreted as a message to the Washington establishment that it will not be swayed to change its policies.

Riyadh is feeling a change in Trump's policies, which are now sparking difficult talks about Yemen and human rights. In addition, MBS is intensely observing an increasingly harsh tone about Saudi leadership coming from Democratic presidential candidates in the run-up to the US election in November.

As MBS has put all its eggs in Trump's basket, his nightmare scenario could be dealing with the rejection of the Washington establishment if former Vice President Joe Biden or Senator Bernie Sanders win the election.

It is unclear whether US officials made direct contact with members of the Saudi royal family prior to their arrest, but MBS's justification for arresting potential rivals went, oddly, from "corruption," which was the reason used in 2017. , to "treason,quot;. "referring to an alleged coup attempt and some sort of US involvement, as sources have revealed in recent days. MBS is wary of the establishment of Washington and may be concerned that Trump's views are increasingly more aligned with him.

We don't know whether Saudi security officers loyal to the detained princes were also arrested, but if they were, it would reflect a growing paranoia typical of authoritarian leaders, as if MBS needed to remind everyone abroad that he is the only Saudi interlocutor. .

A distraction

This takeover also serves as a distraction from other internal challenges facing the Saudi leadership that, incidentally, come from Moscow. The economic dimension of the Saudi Vision 2030, which was announced in April 2016 to reduce the country's dependence on oil and develop public sector services, has reached a challenging impasse.

Russian President Vladimir Putin rejected an OPEC proposal to cut 1.5 million barrels per day of production in order to support oil prices, which has increased energy tensions in a global market that is already low. pressure from the coronavirus outbreak.

In part, Putin appears to be retaliating against the Trump administration's decision last month to impose sanctions on Russian oil giant Rosneft for transporting Venezuelan oil.

This energy war between Moscow and Riyadh could, in the long run, adversely affect the US stock market and US energy companies, as well as change Saudi Arabia's regional and national priorities.

MBS might not be interested in having this fairly public conversation about the impact on the oil market as a decrease in oil revenues could mean stopping or delaying some of the economic and investment activities in the Saudi Vision 2030, so the arrests They could be useful. distraction.

Incidentally, both the arrests and the Russian rejection of the OPEC offer occurred on the same day, March 6, as if these Saudi princes were hostages until the end of this oil price war.

The United States has traditionally been involved in the intrigue of the Saudi royal family palace over concerns about the House of Saud's impact on the stability of the world oil market.

As the USA USA It has gone from relying on energy to being a competitor to Saudi oil in the last 10 years, the dynamics of this relationship has changed. MBS can now use the sharp drop in oil prices as a lever against Trump, which could further complicate the relationship between the United States and Saudi Arabia.

If there is an oil price war in the global market, something that could trigger an economic slowdown in the US. In the US, US policymakers would be hampered by Washington's lack of access to what goes on behind the scenes within the Saudi royal family. Meanwhile, US energy companies are spectators in the Russian-Saudi oil confrontation.

The assumption that the Trump administration is in control or even particularly aware of the intrigue of the palace in Riyadh is not accurate. MBS remains in the driver's seat and in full control of the country. However, Trump has emboldened the young Saudi prince directly or indirectly to the extent that Washington can no longer curb the MBS without creating a crisis in relations between the United States and Saudi Arabia.

Any attempt by the White House to pressure the Saudi crown prince on oil prices or the arrests of dual US-Saudi citizens could be counterproductive at this stage, given the influence MBS has on Trump, potentially affecting the American economy in a presidential election year.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.