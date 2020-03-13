Amy Schumer jokes about the coronavirus scare in a new IG post

Amy Schumer is making the best of her time with a coronavirus vacation. Schumer recently joked on his Instagram account that due to postponements and rescheduling of some of his appointments across the country, he could also postpone his diet and exercise plans.

The star joked on her Instagram account, "You know I love going to the gym, but I can't do it." It's canceled. "The comedian joked that she wasn't going to be with her mother, either." That has to be canceled. "

Finally, the star admitted that she would probably also stray from her healthy eating plan for the day. "I was supposed to eat better today and that was canceled," said the comedian. Rather than continue his pranks, the comic ended his post urging people to be safe and take care of themselves.

Clearly, Amy's prank refers to the widespread cancellation of many great festivals and concerts across the country. For example, it was announced earlier this week that even the Cannes Film Festival was considering closing the festival for the year. It is usually held in May.

In addition, Coachella also postponed their dates, including top artists Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott and more, until the fall of 2020. South By Southwest Film Festival also canceled their festival for the year due to fear of spreading the coronavirus.

Many American states and Canadian provinces have implemented bans on meetings of 500 people or more. Earlier this month, New York state, established by Governor Andrew Cuomo, banned gatherings of more than 500 people as well as the premiere of the Canadian province of Quebec.

Just yesterday, it was reported that emo-rock bank My Chemical Romance canceled their Japanese tour dates. They released a statement on their Instagram account confirming what fans initially suspected.

Justin Bieber also had to move four of his stadium concerts to arenas, reportedly due to low ticket sales.



