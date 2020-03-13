Amitabh Bachchan has this to say about the coronavirus pandemic

While many Bollywood celebrities expressed concern about the current coronavirus pandemic on social media, legendary Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan was not far behind. He shared his views on Coronavirus, but with a poetic touch. The veteran shared a video reciting a poem expressing his thoughts on the current situation in the world. He said that people around the world are scared and that there are many discussions about the Coronavirus. He also added that many people are sitting at home out of fear and that people face losses due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Through the poem, he also hinted at the fact that many people are suggesting multiple ways to prevent the virus, and one doesn't know what method to follow to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

T 3468 – Concerned about COVID 19 … I just scribbled a few lines … in verse … please stay safe … ðÂŸÂ ™ pic.twitter.com/80idolmkRZ – Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 12, 2020

Big B further said that we should try to do everything that has been suggested to prevent the spread of the virus. And we couldn't agree more with him!