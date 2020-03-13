Amid coronavirus fears, hundreds line up at Costco stores throughout SoCal to stock up on supplies – Up News Info Los Angeles

As fears about the coronavirus grow, hundreds of people lined up at Costco stores in Southland on Thursday to stock up on supplies.

Aerial images taken just after 10 a.m. They showed a line that wound through the parking lot outside a store located in Canyon Country. Others in Atwater Village and Fontana were similarly affected.

%MINIFYHTML06cf767ed6ff88f8ce192a9d796efa3711% %MINIFYHTML06cf767ed6ff88f8ce192a9d796efa3712%

The hot items people are looking for are water, toilet paper, and hand sanitizer, all of which are sold in limited quantities to every buyer and are still in short supply at Costco stores in Southern California.

"Everyone is buying what they can, what they find," Rosario Swanson said, adding that she challenged the crowd because she wants her family to be prepared for the worst case scenario.

"Just in case we have a quarantine," he said.

While some shoppers didn't mind the lines, saying they were willing to wait more than an hour to have peace of mind being prepared for the coronavirus, others said they believe the panic purchase is an overreaction.

"It's a little bit out of control. I think people are panicking to a certain extent," said Melvin Soto, another Costco buyer. He said he wonders what kind of unnecessary stress he's putting on those who have to go to multiple stores. looking for out of stock items.

Despite the crazy rush to stores, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said reports that fights had broken out between shoppers in line were unfounded.

"Please don't call 911 because people are cutting in front of you in line at the store." the sheriff's department tweeted. "Link valuable resources for real emergencies!"

"Everything is quiet at Costco," the department later tweeted.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The disease, caused by the coronavirus, is transmitted from person to person through close contact, usually within 6 feet, and primarily through respiratory drops when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. People are likely to be more contagious when they are more symptomatic. Coronavirus can also be spread by touching contaminated surfaces and then touching your mouth, nose, and eyes.