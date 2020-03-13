Americans turn to prayer, distancing, and hygiene changes amid coronavirus outbreak – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML9abaac93914b391a215bf0af3303d8fe11% %MINIFYHTML9abaac93914b391a215bf0af3303d8fe12%

– People in the United States are changing their daily behavior in hopes of reducing their chances of contracting coronavirus.

A new survey by researchers at the University of Southern California asked people about actions taken in the past seven days to protect themselves.

So far, the results have found that 85 percent of people wash their hands or use hand sanitizers more frequently.

Fears of the coronavirus have caused long lines and product shortages at local stores due to increased demand for items such as hand sanitizer, hand soap, alcohol, disinfectant wipes, and toilet paper.

61 percent of respondents said they had been practicing some form of social distancing.

According to the CDC, "Social distancing means staying out of congregated settings, avoiding mass gatherings, and maintaining distance (approximately 6 feet or 2 meters) from others when possible."

Various game shows, concerts, and other events that draw large crowds have been postponed amid concerns.

50 percent of people said they had prayed in response to the outbreak.

President Donald Trump tweeted on Friday that he declared Sunday, March 15, as the National Day of Prayer.

… No matter where you are, I encourage you to turn to prayer in an act of faith. Together, we will easily PREVALIRE! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2020

25 percent said they had avoided restaurants, amid warnings to limit large gatherings, and 18 percent have specifically avoided Chinese restaurants. There is no link between Chinese restaurants and the coronavirus.

The poll, conducted March 10-12, examined the concerns of 2,436 US residents. USA In response to the outbreak.

Ways to protect yourself and others

Clean your hands frequently

Avoid close contact

Stay home if you are sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Wear a mask if you are sick

Clean and disinfect

Check the CDC website for information on how to stay safe during the pandemic.

To stay up-to-date on local news about the Los Angeles area coronavirus, check out the dedicated CBSLA website.