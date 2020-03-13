American Idol holds its first audition on a boat

They are in a boat! They are in a boat! Everyone looks at them because they are sailing on a boat!

American idol This week it's touching the water when judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan decide that they ended up with indoor and indoor audition rooms and decide to take the auditions to a nearby boat. ME! News has an exclusive clip from the little vacation.

"It's a beautiful day in Washington," says Katy at the beginning of the clip.

"Why aren't we in the boat? Boat in the Potomac?" Luke wonders.

"Because we are here discovering the newest of talents," explains Lionel.

But you can also discover new talents on a ship, which is exactly what they do. They head to the boat and pick up an auditionist on the way. We only briefly listen to his audition, but it seems his time on the ship could be a success.