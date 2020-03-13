Amber Heard Accused Of Physical And Mental Abuse By Former Assistant

%MINIFYHTMLc3c8879b1cd07f1acd93fd3ee71fa2e911% %MINIFYHTMLc3c8879b1cd07f1acd93fd3ee71fa2e912%

In her legal documents against the actress of & # 39; Aquaman & # 39 ;, Kate James affirms that the ex-wife of Johnny Depp & # 39; would blindly rage where no one could reason with her & # 39 ;.

Amber HeardThe former assistant has accused the star of physically and mentally abusing her.

Kate James worked for him "Aquaman"Star from 2012 to 2015, and has been recorded to testify to her time in the actress's employment as part of the legal battle between Heard and her ex-husband." Johnny Depp.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, James claimed that the 33-year-old screen star was "verbally and mentally abusive and often yelled at me that way, for the smallest things."

"She would fly in blind rage where no one could reason with her, and even if she tried to offer an explanation, she didn't think she could hear me because she was so angry," she continued. "It was as if she thought that the normal things that can go wrong in anyone's life on any given day do not apply to her."

"Everything that went wrong was always my fault. I remember a time when she lost a connection on a flight on or around Christmas Day in 2012. My aunt was visiting from Australia at the time. She was yelling at me for literally hours. although it had snowed and caused interruptions in the flight ".

In another part of his statement, James recalled the first time he met Depp "quietly and peacefully," adding that he found him "strange" when Heard began trying to "transform" into his other half.

"When I visited Johnny's house the first time, I couldn't believe how similar it was to what Amber was trying to create. It was almost identical," he explained in testimony, published by The Blast. "She threw out all the paperbacks and started selecting an extensive collection of First Edition hardcover books (which I think Johnny bought for her at great expense). I found all of this behavior rather odd.

"When I met Amber, her clothing style was what I would call very good taste. Very soon after, that also changed dramatically, almost overnight, when she tried to transform into a bohemian way of dressing, wearing every more silver jewelry, and finally added a repertoire of hats, which also seemed to me to mimic Johnny's style. "

Depp is suing Heard for defamation in Virginia over an op-ed piece she wrote for The Washington Post after her divorce, when she referred to herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse."

It requires damages over $ 50 million (£ 38.7 million).