All schools close in Michigan through April 6 amid COVID-19 scare – Up News Info Detroit

LANSING, Mich. (AP) Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Thursday that starting Monday, all state and private schools in the state will be closed for three weeks until April 5 to combat the spread of an increasing number of coronavirus cases.

The announcement during a late-night press conference came when authorities said 10 more cases of COVID-19 had been discovered in Michigan, bringing the count to 12. Already, some K-12 schools had announced the closure. weeks and others had begun training staff to potentially move to online learning only.

"This we believe is a necessary step to protect children, teachers and families, and our general public health," said Whitmer, adding that school employees should continue to be paid. "I know it will be a difficult time for our parents and educators, and I urge companies to do everything possible to support employees at this time."

Authorities said all the new cases are adults: three in Kent County, where Grand Rapids is located; two in Oakland County, just north of Detroit; two from Washtenaw County, home of Ann Arbor; and one from Ingham County, which includes Lansing, St. Clair County northeast of Detroit, and Montcalm County northeast of Grand Rapids. All but one had traveled internationally or domestically, including one on a cruise ship.

"I hope that we will find more cases of this disease, and I hope that the community will spread," said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, medical director and deputy director of health for the state. "While we don't need to panic, this is very serious and everyone should do their part to prevent the spread of this disease."

Early Thursday, the Michigan Legislature approved spending up to $ 25 million to combat the virus, which is now a global pandemic. The supplemental budget bill, to be signed by Whitmer, will allocate $ 10 million to state agencies for preparation and response to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Michigan High School Athletic Association suspended winter sports tournaments indefinitely. The State Capitol suspended tours and events until May 1. Whitmer earlier this week recommended canceling or postponing events with more than 100 people in a shared space.

"This is a true and true public health crisis at the time, and we need to do what we can to help curb and mitigate the spread of this virus," said Mark Uyl, executive director of the athletic association.

State funds can cover monitoring, laboratory tests, contact tracing, and infection control. An additional $ 15 million will be set aside in a coronavirus response fund and can be allocated later. The legislation will also authorize the state to spend up to $ 50 million in federal coronavirus funds.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said it can evaluate about 1,300 people, up from 300 last week. The state had approved 135 tests as of Thursday, of which 120 were negative and 12 positive.

Khaldun said the state laboratory had enough test kits and that it was "very promising,quot; that private laboratories would start performing the COVID-19 tests.

"I tell my doctors, 'Don't stop if you think it's appropriate for someone to get tested," he said. "As we continue to test properly, as we begin to find more cases, there is a chance that we will stay. no evidence. It is incredibly important that the federal government keep up with that demand. "

Khaldun said, however, that she was concerned about the ability of the United States government to keep up with demand.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.

Whitmer urged people to "do their part,quot; and "make smart decisions,quot; because those who feel healthy and show no symptoms can unknowingly carry and spread the virus. Your order will affect all school buildings, including those with daycare, but not child care facilities elsewhere.

Michigan Senate leaders said they will reduce the frequency with which they meet, while both the Senate and the House will allow staff over the age of 60 or with underlying health conditions to work from home. Lawmakers also began introducing coronavirus bills, including to remove cost barriers to testing and treatment, and to strengthen a law that restricts companies from raising prices of essential items during emergencies, such as the one Whitmer stated this week.

"We need to make sure that people don't benefit from human misery," said Senator Jeremy Moss, a Democrat from Southfield.

Michigan's 15 public universities are switching to online classes or other methods for a few weeks or more.

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra canceled four days of performances by Carl Orff's "Carmina Burana,quot;. But her online video archive will be available for free, starting Friday, at dso.org/live "so we can continue to share the gift of music," said President Anne Parsons.

