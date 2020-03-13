All celebrities returning during the coronavirus epidemic

Justin Bieber, a member of BTSNBA stars Mark Cuban and other celebrities are helping new coronavirus relief efforts.

The deadly virus has killed more than 5,400 people and infected at least 145,000 in more than 110 countries, including Tom Hanks Y Rita Wilson“Since it was discovered late last year in Wuhan, China, it has had the highest number of victims. This coronavirus strain, also known as COVID-19, has also particularly affected Italy, South Korea, Iran, Spain, Germany, and the United States, where evidence is sparse due to bureaucracy.

%MINIFYHTML9579be385f80873b64399f0b174f76bf13% %MINIFYHTML9579be385f80873b64399f0b174f76bf14%

The coronavirus has closed major Hollywood productions and major festivals such as Coachella. Movie releases have been postponed. Broadway, other theaters, comedy clubs, and many schools have temporarily closed. Many jobs have allowed employees to work remotely.

%MINIFYHTML9579be385f80873b64399f0b174f76bf15% %MINIFYHTML9579be385f80873b64399f0b174f76bf16%

Millions of people around the world, including celebrities, have chosen to insulate themselves at home to reduce the risk of contracting the virus, venturing out for medical appointments or trips to the supermarket, where shoppers continually fight each other while depleting the shelves in the house. . essential items like toilet paper and water.