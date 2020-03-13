All celebrities returning during the coronavirus epidemic

Justin Bieber, a member of BTSNBA stars Mark Cuban and other celebrities are helping new coronavirus relief efforts.
The deadly virus has killed more than 5,400 people and infected at least 145,000 in more than 110 countries, including Tom Hanks Y Rita Wilson“Since it was discovered late last year in Wuhan, China, it has had the highest number of victims. This coronavirus strain, also known as COVID-19, has also particularly affected Italy, South Korea, Iran, Spain, Germany, and the United States, where evidence is sparse due to bureaucracy.
The coronavirus has closed major Hollywood productions and major festivals such as Coachella. Movie releases have been postponed. Broadway, other theaters, comedy clubs, and many schools have temporarily closed. Many jobs have allowed employees to work remotely.
Millions of people around the world, including celebrities, have chosen to insulate themselves at home to reduce the risk of contracting the virus, venturing out for medical appointments or trips to the supermarket, where shoppers continually fight each other while depleting the shelves in the house. . essential items like toilet paper and water.
But despite such apocalyptic scenes, these celebrities have had a positive impact and have given back to those in need.
Broadimage / Shutterstock
Justin Bieber
In February, the pop star pledged to donate RNB 200,000 ($ 29,000) to the Beijing Chunmiao Charity Foundation, a children's charity in China, to help with the coronavirus relief efforts. The virus originated in the country in late 2019, and most deaths have been recorded there.
"Watching the news, I couldn't imagine how terrifying it would be if a new disease were affecting my wife and my family and friends," Bieber said on Instagram, along with a video. "China, we stand with you as a collective humanity and have made a donation to support. Whether it is this or Australia's fires, we all need to be there for each other. Shout out to my friend @kriswu for the conversation."
Ian West / PA Wire
Donatella Versace
Versace creative director and daughter. Allegra Versace Beck He has donated € 200,000 to the intensive care department of the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, Italy. The country is the second most affected country after China, where the virus originated.
Courtesy of Banana Republic.
Kevin Love
On March 12, a day after the NBA suspended the rest of his 2019-20 season due to the coronavirus, the Cleveland Cavaliers star announced on Instagram: "Through the basketball game, we have been able to address major issues and remain United as a progressive league that cares about the players, the fans and the communities we work in. I am concerned about the level of anxiety that everyone feels and that is why I am pledging $ 100,000 through @KevinLoveFund in support of @ Cavs Arena and support staff who had a sudden change in life due to the suspension of the NBA season. "
"I hope that during this time of crisis, others will join me in supporting our communities," he added.
Pandemics are not just a medical phenomenon. They affect individuals and society on many levels, and stigma and xenophobia are just two aspects of the impact of a pandemic outbreak. It is important to know that people with mental illness may be vulnerable to the effects of widespread panic and threat. Be kind to each other. Understand your fears, regardless of whether you don't feel the same way. Be safe and make informed decisions during this time. And I encourage everyone to take care of themselves and reach out to others in need, whether that means supporting local charities who are canceling events or consulting their colleagues and family.
Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP / Shutterstock
Blake Griffin
The Detroit Pistons star plans to donate $ 100,000 to help compensate workers at Little Caesars Arena, where the Pistons play their games at home, the Detroit News reported on March 13.
fake pictures
BTS Suga and Parasite director Bong Joon-ho
The two have donated more than $ 82,000 to the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association in their native South Korea, Newsweek he reported, adding that the donation will be used to purchase and distribute facial masks and hand sanitizers to those in need.
Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for GQ Men of the Year 2019
Lil Nas X
"Hi guys, drop your cashapp. I'll send you some money to go get some food and then stay inside," said the rapper. tweeted March 12.
Frederic Stevens / Getty Images
Bill Gates and Melinda Gates
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has committed at least $ 105 million to help the global response to the new coronavirus. The money will be used to improve detection, isolation and treatment efforts, protect populations at risk, and accelerate the development of vaccines, drugs and diagnostics.
Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP
Mark Cuban
After the NBA suspended his season, the Dallas Mavericks owner told reporters he was going to help hourly workers at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.
"I contacted the people in the arena and our Mavs people to find out how much it would cost to support, financially support, people who are not going to be able to go to work," he said. "They are paid hourly and this was their source of income. And so we will do some things there. We can ask them to do volunteer work in return, but we have already started the process of having a program in place."
Find out how the coronavirus has impacted Hollywood and entertainment in general.
%MINIFYHTML9579be385f80873b64399f0b174f76bf17%%MINIFYHTML9579be385f80873b64399f0b174f76bf18%