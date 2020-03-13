Alabama Postpones Spring Practice Amid Coronavirus Concerns, Report Says

%MINIFYHTML5ba574c668c7b17b62c2a8c80deae70511% %MINIFYHTML5ba574c668c7b17b62c2a8c80deae70512%

Alabama postponed its first spring practice on Friday hours after the state reported its first case of coronavirus.

Bama Insider reports that the university has postponed spring practice due to concerns about the coronovirus pandemic. WVUA 23-Gary Harris of Tuscaloosa first reported the news.

MORE: Tracking Coronavitus Cancellations in Sports

I have learned that Alabama football will not be played today. Details should come soon. @ wvua23 #RollTide – Gary L. Harris (@garyharris_wvua) March 13, 2020

WSFA-12 reported that a Montgomery County resident was examined Thursday. The results were positive on Friday morning.

Crimson Tide was supposed to hold their first practice on Friday afternoon, but they became the last SEC school to postpone the practice. Auburn earlier this week postponed its spring practice until Monday. Tommy Barnhart of the SEC Network reported early Friday that SEC directors and presidents of athletics were discussing numerous issues, including spring practice.

On Thursday, the ACC suspended all spring practice. On Friday, the Big Ten postponed the team's activities until April 6.

Alabama coach Nick Saban is in his 13th season with the show. The Crimson Tide finished 11-2 in 2019 and missed the college football tie for the first time.