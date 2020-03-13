AirPods shipments can increase up to 50% this year – BGR

Apple's AirPods may have scoffed when they were first introduced, but the headphones have proven to be a great money generator for Apple.

Apple has consistently built its AirPods line, adding the AirPods Pro last October. There are even rumors that a low-cost AirPods may ship sometime this year.

AirPods shipments in 2020 may increase up to 50% in 2020, according to sources in the Apple supply chain.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

It's no secret that iPhone sales have, at best, stagnated in recent years. Despite Apple's best efforts to build excitement around the new models, the simple reality is that most iPhone launches in recent years have been incremental at best. And while this doesn't mean that new iPhone models aren't impressive with regards to performance and new features, it does illustrate that convincing iPhone owners to upgrade is more challenging than ever.

However, the lack of growth in iPhone sales has not fundamentally affected Apple's bottom line. For starters, with iPhone sales now more expensive than ever, Apple has been able to offset a drop in iPhone sales volume with a higher ASP over the phone. Additionally, Apple has an expanding services division that continues to grow at an impressive rate. And last but not least, Apple's "Wearable Devices, Home & Accessories,quot; division, which includes AirPods and Apple Watch, continues to experience huge increases in quarterly revenue.

%MINIFYHTMLe440bc380eae452cc2df392c5b03331011% %MINIFYHTMLe440bc380eae452cc2df392c5b03331012%

Apple's AirPods line, in particular, is quite fascinating insofar as the product was widely mocked when it was first released. The AirPods, however, proved to be a huge hit with consumers who were eager to shell out some decent money for a premium listening experience. In fact, AirPods were incredibly scarce in the first few months after launch, a testament to much stronger demand than expected.

Looking ahead, there is reason to believe that Apple will experience even more success with AirPods. Apple's AirPods Pro, for example, offers users even more features than the original version of AirPods and has sold extremely well. We've even seen reports that Apple may release a more wallet-friendly version of AirPods Pro in the coming months, though how that product would rank between the Pro and the regular AirPods Pro remains to be seen.

In light of all that, a new report from Digitimes (via MacRumors) conveys that AirPods shipments in 2020 could jump a whopping 50% year-over-year:

AirPods shipments will skyrocket 50% in 2020. Apple's AirPods shipments are expected to increase 50% in the year to 90 million games in 2020, according to sources from suppliers involved in the supply chain.

Although Apple doesn't release AirPods sales figures, which means we won't know for sure how vibrant AirPods sales really are, there's no denying that wireless headphones have become somewhat ubiquitous in recent months. In light of that, a 50% year-over-year increase doesn't sound that shocking.

Image Source: Adriano / Shutterstock