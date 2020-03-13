Airlines cancel flights and lay off workers as shares plummet

%MINIFYHTML41722b6ee477d91df01d9ba4112019f811% %MINIFYHTML41722b6ee477d91df01d9ba4112019f812%

Airlines around the world rushed to cancel flights, lay off workers and reassure anxious travelers on Thursday, culminating a dizzying week in which bookings have evaporated and investors have lost confidence in the industry.

The latest frenzy was sparked by President Donald Trump's announcement Thursday that starting Friday night, most travelers from 26 European countries would be banned from visiting the United States for 30 days, news that caused airline stocks will fall. Shares of United Airlines and Delta Air Lines closed at more than 20%, and American Airlines fell approximately 16%. Earlier, British Airways' parent company shares closed 16% in London.

Already recovering from a sharp decline in bookings due to the coronavirus outbreak, airlines can now lose millions of dollars in revenue due to a dramatic decline in transatlantic flights, which account for a large portion of their business.

On Thursday Norwegian Air, a once-fast growing discount airline that flies to many cities in the United States, said it would temporarily lay off half of its staff and land 40% of its long-haul flights and 25% of the shortest flights.

"Suspending travel on such a large scale will create negative consequences for the entire economy," said Alexandre de Juniac, executive director of the International Air Transport Association, an industry group. "

According to the association, last year around 200,000 flights carried passengers between the United States and the 26 countries selected by Trump's order, with an average of approximately 550 flights carrying 125,000 travelers per day.

Over the next four weeks, the ban would affect more than 6,700 flights, in each direction, according to an analysis by OAG, an aviation data provider. Delta is the most affected airline and operates 17% of those flights, according to OAG. United follows with 14%, followed by Lufthansa with 13%. American ranked fourth, operating about 8% of affected flights.

Delta said that once the ban takes effect, it would temporarily suspend flights between Paris and Cincinnati, Indianapolis, North Carolina's Raleigh / Durham and Salt Lake City. The airline will also freeze flights between Amsterdam and Orlando, Florida; Portland, Oregon; and Salt Lake City. United said it would continue to fly its existing schedule between the United States and Europe until March 19. After that, he hopes to continue serving Amsterdam; Brussels; Frankfurt, Germany; Munich; Lisbon Portugal; Paris and Zurich.

