AA Pilot Based on Positive DFW Tests for Coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An American Airlines pilot tested positive for coronavirus, the airline confirmed in a statement Thursday.

"The American Medical Director and the leaders of our pilots' office have been in contact with our Dallas-based Fort Worth pilot who tested positive for COVID-19. We are in close contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Diseases (CDC) and public health officials and we are coordinating with them all the required health and safety measures, ”the statement said.

%MINIFYHTML84b37a2db0334423ab5a5827618da9cd11% %MINIFYHTML84b37a2db0334423ab5a5827618da9cd12%

The airline has not provided information on recent flights or the condition of any crew that has worked with the infected pilot.

American Airlines says: "The risk of transmission to passengers is low."