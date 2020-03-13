A kitchen where the bar used to be

One measure of the popularity of this trend is that the largest online real estate advertiser in Spain, idealista.com, advertises many commercial properties in Madrid that are described as potential homes.

This means that, in accordance with the requirements of the City Council, its facades are at least 10 feet long and 8 feet high, which allows windows to be placed, which would guarantee light and ventilation. Another stipulation for conversion to residential use is that the floor must be above or above street level, but not one centimeter below.

Some of the regulations, which vary from town to town, may seem quite arbitrary.

Miriam Mackay, 74, sold her apartment on the coast of Mallorca to buy a property in Madrid, where she spent most of her working life as an official. His future home, a store that sold televisions for four decades before a brief stint as a music academy, may not have ocean views, but it opens up to a small rose garden that he hopes to share with his neighbors.

But you are concerned that the license will not be granted if you do not install the regulatory shutters on the windows to ensure enough darkness to sleep at night.

"You'd think that's what curtains are for," he said, rolling his eyes.

Even if that problem is resolved, Ms. Mackay can wait a long time. Fuentes, the city planning councilor, admits that it takes six months, on average, for licenses to be obtained.