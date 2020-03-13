A kitchen where the bar used to be

MADRID – It's hard to imagine that the corner property with whitewashed windows and potted plants flanking the front door is nothing more than a three-bedroom family home.
All that remains of its previous life as an Irish pub is a box of faded red Coca-Cola leaning against the wall. The painted metal shutters have been pulled down, the beer-serving bar has been replaced by kitchen units, and the storage area to the rear has received a window and a new lease on living as an en-suite master bedroom.
Earlier this year, Isaura Fernández, 37, and Oscar Manrique, 38, bought the property for 180,000 euros, or $ 198,000, half the sale price of the apartments they had seen in this Madrid residential neighborhood, a few stops from the metro line. From the center of the city
Another € 50,000 was needed to make it a home for his young family.
"I hated the idea that people could see us from the sidewalk," Manrique recently said. "But this place is a dream."
Unlike their northern European neighbors, Spaniards who live in cities do not normally live on street-level properties. They prefer apartments on higher floors where no one can see them watching television or dining.
But recently in Madrid, despite strict legislation limiting changes in property use and bureaucratic delays, there has been an increase in the number of house hunters buying empty stores that open directly on the sidewalk.
In 2019, 555 record licenses were granted to convert former bakeries, hair salons, and bars into residences, compared to just nine in 2015.
Throughout Spain, as in other parts of the world, changes in shopping habits and the advent of online commerce have led to the closure of many family stores.
"Local commerce has been devastated in the peripheral neighborhoods," said Mariano Fuentes, a member of the Madrid City Council responsible for urban planning.
But it's the combination of prohibitive home prices and sky-high rents, plus the demand for tourist accommodation on websites like Airbnb, that has caused some buyers to turn to more creative housing solutions.
Mrs. Fernández and Mr. Manrique began looking for a place of their own after the owner increased his rent two years in a row. Despite holding steady jobs as a special needs school teacher and a sewer system technician, they couldn't find anything cheap enough for their bank to mortgage.
Then they came up with the idea of buying an empty store.
To avoid being constantly exposed to passers-by, they opted for darkened glass windows that hide the view while letting in the light.
Sitting at the Coca-Cola box next to the front door, Fernández described what had sparked her enthusiasm for her new home.
"I can keep an eye on the kids when they play outside," he said. "That was impossible when we lived in an apartment."
One measure of the popularity of this trend is that the largest online real estate advertiser in Spain, idealista.com, advertises many commercial properties in Madrid that are described as potential homes.
This means that, in accordance with the requirements of the City Council, its facades are at least 10 feet long and 8 feet high, which allows windows to be placed, which would guarantee light and ventilation. Another stipulation for conversion to residential use is that the floor must be above or above street level, but not one centimeter below.
Some of the regulations, which vary from town to town, may seem quite arbitrary.
Miriam Mackay, 74, sold her apartment on the coast of Mallorca to buy a property in Madrid, where she spent most of her working life as an official. His future home, a store that sold televisions for four decades before a brief stint as a music academy, may not have ocean views, but it opens up to a small rose garden that he hopes to share with his neighbors.
But you are concerned that the license will not be granted if you do not install the regulatory shutters on the windows to ensure enough darkness to sleep at night.
"You'd think that's what curtains are for," he said, rolling his eyes.
Even if that problem is resolved, Ms. Mackay can wait a long time. Fuentes, the city planning councilor, admits that it takes six months, on average, for licenses to be obtained.
Carlos Manzano, 44, and Verónica Román, 43, are currently awaiting his license.
Her new home, which was once a sewing workshop, is located on a quiet street with many shops closed. Several commercial properties in this neighborhood have recently been transformed into homes.
A short flight of steps leads to the front door, which opens into a breezy, open living space a couple of feet higher than the sidewalk. This feature allowed them to install windows above the level of the view of passers-by.
"It created a greater sense of privacy, without compromising light or street views," said Jorge Serrano, its architect at Madrid-based firm ApuntoArquitectura.
Since Mr. Serrano began converting stores into homes in 2016, he has had more and more customers requesting this service each year.
Many of its clients in the center of Madrid are investors who expect to make a profit by renting the finished products or selling them.
One of those properties, on the market for € 149,000, or $ 164,000, sits between a burger joint and a store that sells mobile phones on a tree-lined street on the north bank of the Manzanares River. Covering an area of 366 square feet, it is ideal as a weekend getaway for couples.
But in the residential districts surrounding the center, Mr. Serrano's clients tend to look for larger properties [workshops, general stores, even garages] that can accommodate both family life and work.
Mr. Manzano and Mrs. Román, a part-time sound technician and personal assistant, paid € 85,000 for their 1,464-square-foot property and € 40,000 for the renovation.
Their € 400-a-month mortgage is just over half of what they paid to rent an apartment in the city center.
From the beginning, his idea was to convert the ground level into a house and build a recording studio in the basement for Mr. Manzano to work on audiobooks in his spare time. This is also a way to get around legislation that prohibits putting habitable areas underground.
"It was the perfect plan," said Manzano. "We paid much less than before, and I have a recording studio for freelance work in the deal."