6ix9ine's Baby Mama is & # 39; heartbroken & # 39; for the departure of his family with the daughter of GF Jade

& # 39; sad sad sad. Life is really screwed up and unfair & # 39 ;, says Layna, who says she shares a daughter with the imprisoned rapper, upon learning that her family takes Jade's daughter on a shopping excursion.

Tekashi69 (6ix9ineHis relationship with his girlfriend Jade is more serious than people would think. The rapper's family appears to be hugging her and daughter Jae & # 39; la while some photos of her mother and brother shopping with the boy found their way out online.

In one of the photos, you could see Jae & # 39; sitting in the cart with the rainbow-haired rapper's mother pushing her during a Walmart excursion. The other photo showed them getting into the car.

Layna, the baby of 6ix9ine, found out about the post and admitted feeling "heartbroken" because she was here raising her daughter, who she shares with the imprisoned musician, alone. "This is incredible, I am heartbroken … I am alone with my daughter, also known as her grandson and niece …", she wrote under the Instagram post of the photos.

She added: "My son should be able to have his own grandmother and uncle so that they would be there for them. My daughter is her blood looks like you and how you do that to your blood and an innocent baby." Layna continued: "I am very sick to my stomach. Sad, sad, sad. Life is really screwed up and unfair."

A fan expressed sympathy for him. "I can't expect much from these people, they are disappointments ONLY LIKE DANNY," the person replied to Layna's comment, referring to the rapper whose real name is Daniel Hernández.

However, some others did not share the sentiment. Blaming Layna, one person commented, "Girl, take her to see them! If they don't have to contact you at all." Another person brought up the topic that she was just an "alleged baby mom," writing, "Maybe they are not sure if it is their baby, if she comes over to make sure the baby is in a relationship with them and look sorry a $$ bm number one always talking ish ". Meanwhile, one user said, "It wasn't that deep."