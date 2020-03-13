50 Cent tells his Grilfriend, Cuban Link (Jamira Haines), to stay at the mother's house after she has posted these Ab-Baring swimsuit photos.

50 Cent appears to be in love with his current girlfriend, Cuban Link, when a new photograph of the couple appeared on social media that showed the famous rapper looking adoringly at his partner.

Instantly, the lyricist "In Da Club,quot; and Cuban Link, whose real name is Jamira Haines, seem to be taking a walk.

While both are dressed in casual clothing, Cuban can be seen in light colored clothing, while the hip hop magnate was completely black for the occasion.

In the image, Cuban's attention seems to be elsewhere, because his gaze is fixed somewhere in front of her, while her boyfriend looks at her with love.

50 Cent and Cuban were recognized as a couple in August last year when the 44-year-old rapper brought the fitness enthusiast as his date to the premiere of the last season of Power.

Although neither of them has confirmed the status of their relationship so far, they seem to be very happy together.

The hip hop mogul and his girlfriend made headlines recently after she posted some sexy photos in a little bikini and exercising, and the rapper told her to go home.

50 Cent said, "Cute mother, she just doesn't listen. I'm telling her to stay at the mother's house. What are you doing 😳 running track in Chanel sneakers.🤦‍♂️"

She replied, "What a baby, 🤷🏽‍♀️ are my training shoes 🥴 @ 50cent."

One observer explained, "It was then that you were supposed to build a stadium with a gold running track like Forest Gump my ni * ga. You have to raise the game homie because a ni * ga like me will! It could change and become an "even better version of you!" And I know you know everything about that old school. But you probably don't even have that kind of love for ha. 💪🏾🦾🤴🏾🤣😁😎🤷🏾‍♂️ "

A follower replied: “@ 50cent you got your partner right there !!! Beautiful, educated, daring and classy !! My girlfriend!!! Listen, I see people who say they get married when it happens, it happens! Don't rush what is already yours! Loving and enjoying each other !!! Most importantly, just be happy!

Cuban recently went to Instagram to complain about the gift he apparently received from the television producer for Valentine's Day.

The 24-year-old shared a photo, showing the heavy diamond chain she had apparently received from Fifty as a likely reference to her Instagram username.

However, it seems that he did not like his gift because he captioned the photo with the words "idk why he got this for me, now it seems that I have an album coming out #baguettes,quot;.



