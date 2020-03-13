50 Cent shares a joke about killing the coronavirus with constant sex

WENN / Instar

Through an Instagram post, rapper & # 39; In Da Club & # 39; Releases a fake viral screenshot of CNN news reader Wolf Blitzer on the screen with a banner about a cure for the virus.

50 cents He jokingly encouraged fans to have sex in an attempt to cure the coronavirus.

Rapper "In Da Club" shared a bogus viral screenshot from CNN news reader Wolf Blitzer on the screen with a sign at the bottom saying "Constant Sex Kills Coronavirus."

Finding the fun complement the "Powerstar, real name Curtis James Jackson III, shared the post on her Instagram page, writing in the caption, "oh ok, we'll be fine."

Tagged rapper Young M.A In the post, he continued, "@youngma, so life has you doing things there. LOL. # abcforlife # THEKING (sic)".

Fans of the "21 Questions" star took the comments to share their appreciation for the hitmaker's prank, with one prank, "The best news I've seen all day!"

More than 139,000 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded worldwide since the outbreak began in December (19), resulting in more than 5,100 deaths in total.