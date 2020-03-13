50 Cent jokingly shares the cure for coronavirus – check it out here and you'll be amazed

50 Cent is known in the industry as a really fun man, and he seems to stay the same during the global hysteria surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. People are overwhelmed with fear and doubt, and are basically having trouble living their daily lives.

No one knows what to expect anymore, and the panic continues to grow.

50 Cent is trying to make his fans and followers laugh as always, and he has just shared a post jokingly claiming that the cure for COVID-19 is out. Take a look at their post below, and you'll find out what it is for you.

Ok 👀oh ok, we will be fine, @youngma 😆so that live I have your bitch there doing things. Hahaha #abcforlife # THEKING🍾 #bransoncognac, "50 Cent captioned his post.

As you can see, his photo shows a CNN Wolf Blitzer news reader on screen with a banner along with the bottom reading: "Constant Sex Kills Coronavirus."

As expected, this photo that's been circulating online went viral, and it's important to highlight the fact that it has been tweaked with the fake news title and made it look real by having the US news channel logo attached.

A shocked fan said, "Someone, please confirm this was really in the news," and someone else posted this: "Sex does boost the immune system." Those are clinical facts for you. "

Aside from this, 50 Cent hit the headlines not too long after he told his GF, Cuban Link, to stay home after she shared some spicy photos on social media.

50 Cent said, "Cute mother, she just doesn't listen. I'm telling her to stay at the mother's house. What are you doing running track track in Chanel sneakers.

Fans were laughing at the comments after reading 50 Cent's message.

Ad

The truth is, the man gave people some fun moments in the midst of the dramatic global situation.



Post views:

0 0