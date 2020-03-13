& # 39; The Little Mermaid & # 39 ;, & # 39; Shrunk & # 39; and other Disney movies put productions on hold

%MINIFYHTML43761b58b7c00ef29f12509d8b359df511% %MINIFYHTML43761b58b7c00ef29f12509d8b359df512%

A Disney spokesperson explains that the decision to close the filming is made simply as a precautionary measure until the coronavirus pandemic fades.

Disney bosses have halted production of films that include reboots of "The little mermaid (1989)","Peter Pan","Home alone"and" Honey, I shrunk the kids "until the chaos of the coronavirus fades.

Rob marshall had been preparing to start filming the live adaptation of "The little mermaid (2020)"In London next week (starts March 16), but that shoot, along with director David Lowery"Peter Pan and Wendy", Has been postponed.

Actress Ellie KemperDisney + renewal of "Home Alone" and "Shrunken"starring Josh Gad Y Rick Moranis, are also among the projects affected by the closure, as well as "The last duel"and Guillermo del Toro's"Nightmare alley", which had been in production in Toronto, Canada with Bradley Cooper Y Cate Blanchett.

A Disney spokesperson insists that the action is simply a precautionary measure.

"While there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our productions, after considering the current environment and the best interests of our cast and crew, we have made the decision to stop production of some of our live action movies by a short time, "says the representative.

"We will continue to assess the situation and restart as soon as possible."

The news comes a day after Disney bosses postponed the release at the new theater. "Mulan"movie, due to open later this month, as well as April releases for Marvel's best-selling superhero"The new mutants"and horror movie"Antlers"

Meanwhile, production on the Disney Television Studios limited series, "Genius: Aretha ", starring Jennifer Hudson As the soul superstar, he's been on hiatus for at least three weeks, like filming on the DC Comics television series. "The flash", which skyrockets in Vancouver, Canada, has also been halted" until further notice "as the global pandemic worsens, Deadline reports.