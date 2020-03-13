& # 39; Show humanity & # 39;: Indian opposition criticizes government for Delhi violence | News

%MINIFYHTMLb1a4cd3394181a1a7371b617047a122911% %MINIFYHTMLb1a4cd3394181a1a7371b617047a122912%

Opposition politicians in India criticized the Hindu nationalist government for the deadly violence against Muslims in the capital New Delhi, and the main opposition party in Congress called for the resignation of the Interior Minister.

But Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has defended its handling of the worst violence in New Delhi in decades that killed 52 people, most of them Muslims.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLb1a4cd3394181a1a7371b617047a122913% %MINIFYHTMLb1a4cd3394181a1a7371b617047a122914%

Asaduddin Owaisi, the head of the opposition All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen party, accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of spreading hatred against Muslims, the country's largest minority.

%MINIFYHTMLb1a4cd3394181a1a7371b617047a122915% %MINIFYHTMLb1a4cd3394181a1a7371b617047a122916%

"What is my dignity when 19 mosques have been destroyed or damaged? What is my dignity when I see a saffron flag erected in a mosque," said Owaisi during his poignant speech referring to the flag associated with far-right Hindu groups planted. in A mosque minaret during the violence.

Do you have any humanity left? … It's not about Hindus or Muslims. This is a question of whether you will fulfill your constitutional duties Assaddudin Owaisi, Member of Parliament

"Do you have any humanity left? For God's sake, show your humanity. It is not about Hindus or Muslims. It is about whether you will fulfill your constitutional duties," said Member of Parliament southern city of Hyderabad.

The government promises strict measures

Members of the opposition party's parliament withdrew after Interior Minister Amit Shah praised police for ending the unrest in the northeast areas of the capital in 36 hours and preventing it from spreading into New Delhi.

"1984, Nellie, Gujarat … whoever presided over these massacres built political palaces in our dead bodies. You have become prime minister in our graves. What a shame,quot;: @asadowaisi SB expressed the anger and pain that many feel https://t.co/QqP8ZwsFPU – Aditya Menon (@ AdityaMenon22) March 11, 2020

The violence coincided with a state visit by the President of the United States, Donald Trump, from February 24 to 25.

The violence continued after a series of anti-Muslim hate speeches by BJP leaders. Hours before violence erupted, Kapil Mishra warned Muslims protesting against a new citizenship law to reduce their sit-ins in northeast Delhi.

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) passed last December speeds up the naturalization of minorities of all major religions in South Asia except Islam.

Muslims and liberal Indians say it is against the officially secular nation's constitution and is part of Modi's agenda of Hindu supremacy.

No one likes riots. Riots should not take place during the government of any government, "said the interior minister. Amit Shah, Minister of the Interior

For three days starting on February 24, many areas of north-east Delhi became a war zone with Hindus and Muslims involved in stone throwing, arson, and murder.

Shah, the interior minister, assured the Indian Parliament's lower house on Wednesday that strict measures will be taken against the perpetrators of violence.

"No one likes riots. Riots should not take place during the rule of any government," said the interior minister.

"Today, I want to offer my condolences to the family members of every person killed during the Delhi riots, and I also want to assure you that whoever killed your family members will not be spared, no matter what religion, caste or (political party ) to which they belong ".

Shah said 300 people came from the neighboring state of Uttar Pradesh to join the riots. More than 2,600 people have been arrested or detained and an investigation is ongoing, he said. He did not say who allegedly brought the 300 people to New Delhi.

He blamed the incendiary speeches of the Congress party and some Muslim leaders for triggering the unrest. He declined to say how many were Hindus or Muslims, but media reports say the majority of those killed were Muslims.

Muslims have reported suffered Most of the damage to their religious properties and structures, and many of them live in relief camps.

Soros is under attack

Meenakshi Lekhi, a member of the BJP Parliament, accused a little-known Islamist organization and elements of the ISIL group (ISIS) of organizing the violence.

She alleged that American financier and philanthropist George Soros promised to donate $ 1 billion to end Indian nationalism. In January Soros had accused the Prime Minister Modi of "creating a Hindu nationalist state,quot; during a speech at the World Economic Forum.

In light of the scale of violence and the consequent loss of life and property, we strongly demand the resignation of the Interior Minister. Join Ranjan Chaudhary, Congress party leader

Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary, a leader of the Congress party, accused police of ignoring hundreds of distress calls from people who were under attack and were not protecting them.

"In light of the scale of violence and the consequent loss of life and property, we strongly demand the resignation of the Interior Minister," he said.

He also demanded a judicial investigation into the failure of the police to protect people and the prosecution of some BJP leaders for provocative speeches against the Muslim community.

Another important leader of Congress, Kapil Sibal, accused the government of protecting the guilty.

"We know what will happen. You will punish the innocent and give protection to the guilty. Even when you know who the accused are, they do not file FIR. Don't let that happen," Sibal said in Parliament.

"Anything can be done for the protection of cows, but nothing for the safety of humans," he said, referring to cow watchers who have killed dozens of people since Modi came to power in 2014.

Owaisi, Member of Parliament for Hyderabad, accused the government of not fulfilling its constitutional duties to save the lives of the Indians.

"Do you have any regrets on your faces? Do you have any shame for what happened right under your nose? No. You are not ashamed, you pride yourself on the corpses, which lie in the drains," said Owaisi, who has become a an outstanding voice of Indian Muslims.

"Modi has the distinction of presiding over two pogroms," he said, referring to the 2002 Gujarat pogrom when more than 1,000 people, mostly Muslims, were killed under Modi's chief minister.

Modi and his close aide Shah have not visited the areas affected by the Delhi violence, and Modi's only comment is a call for calm on his Twitter account.