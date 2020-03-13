& # 39; Riverdale & # 39; Stops production after a crew member was exposed to the coronavirus

The CW

Producers of the hit teen drama series confirm that they are "working closely with authorities and health agencies in Vancouver," while a regular group "is currently undergoing a medical evaluation."

Producers of television success "Riverdale"It has temporarily shut down production in Canada after reports that a crew member has been in contact with a coronavirus victim.

Hours after the World Health Organization declared the virus to be an official pandemic, Warner Bros. chiefs have confirmed that a regular set of "Riverdale" is "undergoing a medical evaluation."

"We are working closely with the appropriate health authorities and agencies in Vancouver to identify and contact all persons who may have come into direct contact with a member of our team," the statement read. "The health and safety of our employees, casts and teams are always our top priority. We have and will continue to take precautions to protect everyone who works at our productions around the world."

"As a precaution, production at Riverdale is currently suspended."