& # 39; Pimp & # 39; beats a woman for refusing to do tricks for coronavirus (Vid)

An Atlanta woman was brutally beaten by her alleged pimp, for refusing to "do tricks,quot; for fear of contracting the coronavirus.

The video was taken inside a service station convenience store in a popular area of ​​Atlanta. And the video shows a brutal beating suffered by a woman, who is Caucasian.

According to social media reports, the woman who was beaten is allegedly a prostitute, and her alleged pimp was beating her.

The social media account that uploaded the video claims that the woman refused to "do tricks,quot; because she was concerned that she might contract the deadly coronavirus.

That did not sit well with his alleged pimp, according to the social media poster.

The video shows the man, accused of committing a pimp, and another woman mercilessly beat the white woman. After a dozen punches to the face, the assault victim gives in and yells, "Okay, I'll get you your money."

The woman is then seen exiting the gas station convenience store with the alleged pimp.

MTO News went into hiding with Atlanta police to comment on this video. So far, they have not responded …

