& # 39; Mulan & # 39; premieres behind closed doors in London before launch delay

Walt Disney Images

Attending the European premiere of the 1998 animated film reboot will be director Niki Caro and cast members Yifei Liu, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An and Ron Yuan.

Up News Info –

Disney bosses have delayed the release of "Mulan"Hours after the cast attended the European premiere behind closed doors in London on Thursday, March 12.

The heads of the films canceled the red carpet event in Leicester Square amid continued concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, which experts from the World Health Organization officially classified as a pandemic on Wednesday.

%MINIFYHTML50c08da1b3b8fff93f0d2041835c95db11% %MINIFYHTML50c08da1b3b8fff93f0d2041835c95db12%

At the time, the 1998 animated film's reboot was still slated to open on March 27, but now Disney executives have pushed back the release date.

Actress Liu Yifei and director Niki Caro joined Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An Y Ron Yuan at the London premiere.

Disney bosses have yet to announce a new release date.

"Mulan" Now Joins Box Office Hits As New James Bond Movie "No time to die","A quiet place: part II"and the last"Fast and Furious"Film among the projects that have been erased from the release calendar for March and April.