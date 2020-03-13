& # 39; Mighty Duck & # 39; star Shaun Weiss to be sent to rehab after jail arrest

%MINIFYHTMLe6a681575070cee705dcb01c6743b93711% %MINIFYHTMLe6a681575070cee705dcb01c6743b93712%

Before heading to rehab, the former child star, who is serving a month behind bars for a drug-related robbery, is moving to a detox facility in Orange County, California.

"Mighty ducks"star Shaun Weiss He is scheduled to be released from jail this week after serving a month behind bars for a drug theft.

The actor will move to a detox facility in Orange County, California, before beginning a 90-day rehab season, according to TMZ.

The police arrested Marysville, California, 41, for theft while under the influence of methamphetamine in January.

Police officers found Weiss, who played ice hockey wannabe Greg Goldberg in all three "The Mighty Ducks" movies, in an owner's garage.

He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.

It wasn't the troubled star's first encounter with police: In 2017, he was jailed for 90 days after being found in possession of methamphetamine, and was arrested again in Oroville, California, for public poisoning the following year.

In addition to his roles in "The Mighty Ducks," Weiss also appeared on television shows. "Boy meets world","Rare and nerds"Y"The king of queens".