& # 39; Gray & # 39; s Anatomy & # 39; and & # 39; Grace and Frankie & # 39; shut down production amid coronavirus concerns

The two successful series follow in the footsteps of & # 39; Riverdale & # 39; and & # 39; The Morning Show & # 39; by temporarily suspending filming to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Production on successful television shows "Grey's Anatomy"Y"Grace and Frankie"closed in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Grey & # 39; s Anatomy" executive producers Krista Vernoff, Debbie Allen and James D. Parriott announced the closure of the medical drama in a note to the team's cast on Thursday, March 12, observing the orders of the Los Angeles mayor. Eric Garcetti of limiting public meetings. 50 people or less.

"This decision was made to ensure the health and safety of the entire cast and crew and the safety of our loved ones outside of work, and was made in accordance with Mayor Garcetti's suggestion that we not meet in larger groups. 50 ". the note read.

"As a precaution, production was postponed for Grey's Anatomy to take effect immediately. We're going home for at least two weeks and waiting to see how the coronavirus situation evolves. Stay safe, stay healthy, stay hydrated , stay as much at home as possible, and wash your hands often. Please take care of yourself and take care of yourself. "

Meanwhile, the final season of Jane Fonda Y Lily tomlinNetflix comedy has also been discontinued.

"To ensure the health and safety of our cast and crew, Skydance temporarily suspended filming for Grace and Frankie, the series," the company said in a statement to Deadline.

The two series join the likes of "Riverdale", which has closed production in Vancouver, Canada, and Jennifer Aniston Y Reese witherspoon& # 39; s "The morning show"among American programs canceled due to Covid-19 fears.