2020 Premier League Darts: Rotterdam's postponed nights moved to September | Darts News

%MINIFYHTML5602dc2654c3914e44d8ea6940bc5b7d11% %MINIFYHTML5602dc2654c3914e44d8ea6940bc5b7d12%

Judgment Night moves to Sheffield on April 9, and Finals Night moves to Holland later this year.





%MINIFYHTML5602dc2654c3914e44d8ea6940bc5b7d13% %MINIFYHTML5602dc2654c3914e44d8ea6940bc5b7d14% The double header of the Rotterdam Premier League Darts has been provisionally rescheduled for September

%MINIFYHTML5602dc2654c3914e44d8ea6940bc5b7d15% %MINIFYHTML5602dc2654c3914e44d8ea6940bc5b7d16%

The PDC has announced a provisional rescheduled schedule for the Premier League 2020, with the Rotterdam double header set up to host the Play-Offs in September.

On Thursday it was announced that the Premier League nights scheduled for Rotterdam on March 25 and 26 at the Ahoy had been postponed due to regulations introduced in the Netherlands after the coronavirus pandemic.

The game continued with Night Six in Liverpool on Thursday night and now the PDC has confirmed that the season will continue through September.

After an uncertain week, thanks to everyone who came to Liverpool tonight: everything but a game was played and I hope they are well entertained! We will keep you informed as the situation unfolds, but wait for official announcements on our channels instead of rumors. – Matthew Porter (@MattPorter_PDC) March 12, 2020

Subject to no further schedule changes being required, the Rotterdam double match will now take place on Wednesday, September 9 and Thursday, September 10. More significantly will be the culmination of this year's competition.

It means that the 16th night will take place on September 9th, and the first four in the competition will happen the following night, when Ahoy will organize the rescheduled Play-Offs and the winner will be crowned.

The O2 remains on schedule and will host Night 15 on May 21, the last round before the break currently scheduled until September, when the competition is expected to conclude in September.

As it stands, the Premier League will continue with Night Seven in Newcastle next Thursday, before moving to Sheffield for Night Eight and Belfast for Night Nine and the conclusion of the opening phase.

One player will be relegated to Belfast and the remaining eight players will move into the second phase of the competition.

Given the rapid nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, the schedule remains subject to change.

Player Championship events scheduled for Saturday and Sunday in Barnsley will take place as planned, while qualifiers were held on Friday for European Tour events that have not yet been reorganized and have been postponed to early week.

2020 Premier League Darts – Schedule Rescheduled Night seven, Thursday March 19 Use Arena, Newcastle Night eight, Thursday April 2 SSE Arena, Belfast Judgment night, Thursday, April 9 FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield Night ten, Thursday April 16 Manchester Stadium Night 11, Thursday April 23 Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin Night 12, Thursday April 30 Birmingham Arena Night 13, Thursday May 7 The SSE Hydro, Glasgow Night 14, Thursday May 14 First Direct Arena, Leeds Night 15, Thursday May 21 The O2, London Night 16, Wednesday September 9 Rotterdam Ahoy Play-Offs, Thursday September 10 Rotterdam Ahoy

Coronavirus: key sports developments