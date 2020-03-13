2 Chainz defends flirtatious comment on Sexy Girl's Instagram post

WENN / Instar

2 Chainz was previously criticized for commenting on a photo showing Quii swinging in a black jacket while sporting barely visible thong underwear and showing off her pertrere derriere.

2 Chainz He doesn't think leaving a nostalgic comment under a sexy girl's Instagram post, despite her marital status, is wrong. After receiving a backlash for his activity on social media, the rapper has broken his silence on the matter.

On Wednesday, March 11, the Atlanta star turned to his account to clarify that he and Lil Quii did, in fact, have a project together and criticized TheShadeRoom for putting him in such a difficult situation. "They will keep contacting me about that coward that a ** S ** t @theshaderoom posted about me and @customizeeme, we have been working on her project and working to get her out of her current deal," he explained along with a screenshot of his DM conversation.

"Now that I explained it and I HATE EXPLAINING SHIT! But when Kesha had people call her and talk, she had to straighten up! A lonely group, jealous, without having a ** h ** s. !!" 2 Chainz he added, referring to his wife Kesha Ward.

In that convo, the rapper could be seen saying, "Jus saw a shadow room," to which Quii replied, "Yes, like wttffffff." She went on to say, "People are reaching for the bra and stumbling over God."

2 Chainz was slammed after he was caught commenting on a photo that showed Quii rocking a black jacket while sporting barely visible thong underwear and displaying her kit. Under the photos, he wrote: "Gulllll", with a shy emoji and a monkey emoji that doesn't look bad.

Not feeling his comment, someone reminded him, "n *** a, you got married." Others also intervened, and some people called their action "shameful." Someone criticized the 42-year-old rapper, "That is embarrassing, especially for his wife."

Some others, meanwhile, came to the defense of 2 Chainz. "He got married but he was not blind. People need to relax," said one. Echoing the sentiment, someone else wrote, "Looknn is not a crime." Another person replied to the critics, "He didn't even say anything! Everything went disproportionate !!"