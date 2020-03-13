2 Chainz caught thirsty for photos of a sexy woman despite being married

WENN / Ivan Nikolov

Some people criticize the hit maker & # 39; No Lie & # 39; and feel sorry for his wife Kesha Ward, calling their action to leave a comment on the obscene photos as 'shameful' and disrespectful.

Marriage can't stop 2 Chainz to admire the beauties and bodies of other women. The rapper was eagerly surprised by the photos of a sexy woman on Instagram, which earned him a backlash, as many reminded him that he is a married man.

The images that caught the attention of the hip-hop star show a woman modeling a black jacket while wearing a barely there thong underwear, showing off her pertrere derriere. Under the photos, he wrote: "Gulllll", with a shy emoji and a monkey emoji that doesn't look bad.

Noticing his comment, one person told 2 Chainz, "n *** a, you got married." Others have also intervened in it, and some people described his action as "shameful". Someone criticized the 42-year-old rapper, "That is embarrassing, especially for his wife."

When calling men in general, one person wrote: "You know these married men never remember." Another added: "Willing if you ask me!" Disappointed, someone else commented, "Period, I'm upset." Feeling sorry for his wife Kesha Ward, one person added: "I understand that people watch but commenting is a completely different level of disrespect."

Others responded with a bit of humor, with an enthusiast, "CLEARLY he is talking about his socks. You are all coming." Another said: "He didn't care anyway, he knew he had gone to see." Someone else suggested it didn't mean anything, "Lmaooo ran her finger through the cold."

Some others have also come to the defense of 2 Chainz. "He got married but he was not blind. People need to relax," said one. Echoing the sentiment, someone else wrote, "Looknn is not a crime." Another person replied to the critics, "He didn't even say anything! Everything went disproportionate !!"

"Your comment seems to know the girl on another level. They are doing too much," argued one user. Someone else claimed that 2 Chainz's comment could mean that he is not interested in that, "He was actually doing too much because of what gulll lmao chill Sis said is innocent."