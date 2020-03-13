11 of our best weekend readings

Welcome to the weekend. The reading list returns to its previous format this weekend. Here are some amazing articles you may have missed trying to keep up with the coronavirus news. Take care, wash your hands and drink precautions But try not to let worry and fear take over your life.
As "Riverdance,quot; 's 25th anniversary tour approached New York, one reviewer took stock of his almost lifelong relationship with the great Irish dance performance.
The last target was a 94-year-old man in Tennessee who is said to have been a guard at a concentration camp in Germany. "These people are old and are dying," a prosecutor said of the urgency of the cases.
____
For the first time, Nancy Wexler reveals that she has inherited the disease that she has studied all her life.
____
Before the Michigan presidential primary, a return to Bay County found residents struggling to make ends meet. Many plant jobs are gone. Living can be a juggling act.
Homemade, non-commute lunches while dealing with coronaviruses cannot make up for what is lost in creativity.
____
"They were an extraordinary group of people." A year after the crash of a second 737 Max jet, the families of the victims pressed in memory of their loved ones.
____
Our California restaurant critic, whose taste was formed in family kitchens far from the subcontinent, chooses dishes, like toor dal, above, that showcase the many facets and techniques of cooking.
____
Three days in the creative desert with Francis Farewell Starlite, Kanye West's lonely muse, Bon Iver and Drake.
Also read: "25 songs that matter now. "
____
My husband wanted to solve the balance problems between our family's work and family life by moving to the suburbs. Instead, we moved to Senegal.
___
At Marble Bar, which claims to be Australia's hottest city, the temperature reached at least 113 degrees in 32 days this summer. Some residents worry that "there must be a point where you really start cooking."
___
He loves "teasing people,quot;, through the macabre, melancholic pop that is unlikely to top the charts.
___
To read more, follow me on Twitter @kalyTsoto
%MINIFYHTML6f43b02650bf4a6b0e14fafa3113fbc317%