Zak Crawley marks a century as England dominate the first day of the Sri Lanka tour match | Cricket News

Joe Root (90th) and Ollie Pope (84th) share an uninterrupted position of 175 for the fourth wicket as tourists close at 354-3 in Colombo





Zak Crawley continued his flashy form in Sri Lanka, posting the first century of the England tour while racking up 354-3 on the first day of his Test warm-up against a President's XI.

The 22-year-old starter started the trip safely with scores of 43 and 91 against an SLC Board XI and stepped things up with a 105-compound inning at P Sara Oval.

That was just the fourth hundred first class of the young Kent hitters career, but the rapid nature of its development over the winter suggests there could be a lot more to the Whites in England.

On the stumps, Joe Root was 90 not out with Ollie Pope undefeated at 84, working on an uninterrupted stand of 175, but tourists will be wary of letting go.

The opposition standard may be good for a practice outing, with eight full internationals among the local ranges, but a hitter-friendly track that offers a minimal spin is likely a false track for what awaits Galle next week.

Crawley, who ran to his half-century in just 47 balls, shared a starting position of 103 with Dom Sibley, but the latter was forced to work harder than his partner at all times. He fell just before lunch by 37, brilliantly caught in the slip of the leg.

No. 3 Joe Denly, preferred here to Keaton Jennings, made 26 but was hit in the helmet before scoring and offered a couple of half chances early in his stay.

Joe Root went undefeated at 90 at the end of the game

Shortly after being caught behind, Crawley was on his way, his jaw dropped by Mohamed Shiraz after two and a half hours. Root and Pope then began to dominate the rest of the day's game, the latter overtaking Ben Stokes, working the softening ball in the gaps with ease and sharing 15 limits.

Centuries wait so early on day two, unless the second new ball can find its way.

Watch the series of two England events in Sri Lanka live on Sky Sports Cricket from 4 a.m. on Thursday, March 19.