Your briefing on Friday – The New York Times

Restart China's economy

China is trying to jump-start its economy again after the draconian coronavirus countermeasures stopped it.

Workers have begun to return to closed factories and offices, but restarting the Chinese industrial machine has proved more difficult than shutting it down.

%MINIFYHTML673ec560f1bf256b0d11e1dc882e0f8211% %MINIFYHTML673ec560f1bf256b0d11e1dc882e0f8212%

Beijing has taken a top-down approach to recovery. Regulators have told bankers to be lenient on debt payments. The national ministry of education has opened more graduate spaces for students facing unemployment this spring. And cities are offering loans to residents and businesses.

The obstacles: Consumers with liquidity problems who lost paychecks can spend less, while businesses may have lower demand abroad. And as people leave isolation, officials may face a new crop of infections.