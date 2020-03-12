Your briefing on Friday – The New York Times

Restart China's economy
China is trying to jump-start its economy again after the draconian coronavirus countermeasures stopped it.
Workers have begun to return to closed factories and offices, but restarting the Chinese industrial machine has proved more difficult than shutting it down.
Beijing has taken a top-down approach to recovery. Regulators have told bankers to be lenient on debt payments. The national ministry of education has opened more graduate spaces for students facing unemployment this spring. And cities are offering loans to residents and businesses.
The obstacles: Consumers with liquidity problems who lost paychecks can spend less, while businesses may have lower demand abroad. And as people leave isolation, officials may face a new crop of infections.
Details: According to official data, more than 50 million migrant workers have not yet returned to their jobs. And signs of fraud have already emerged, such as business owners trying to burn enough electricity, even with no outlet, to qualify for subsidies.
In the midst of a market crisis: Global stocks fell again on Thursday, as President Trump's attempt to tackle the coronavirus outbreak failed to allay concerns. The S,amp;P 500 Index was It was down nearly 7 percent in afternoon trading.
Here are the latest updates and maps of where the virus has spread.
In other developments:
"The newspaper,quot;: Our latest episode is about what China and South Korea have done well in their efforts to contain the virus, and how other countries are lagging behind.
What to know: The Times provides free access to our most important updates and guidance on the outbreak. The Coronavirus briefing, like all of our newsletters, remains free.
WHO. You have a plan, but is anyone listening?
The World Health Organization has served as a central coordinating body for outbreaks since the aftermath of the 2003 SARS outbreak. Since then, a pandemic plan has been implemented: to begin with, it requires countries to notify the agency and share information on outbreaks.
But as the coronavirus spreads, dozens of countries are breaching regulations and ignoring their obligations. Some have not reported outbreaks; Others have instituted international travel restrictions, against the advice of the W.H.O., and without notifying global health officials.
The responses have spanned the entire gamut, including the most basic element of testing for the virus. For example, actor Tom Hanks was confirmed positive for the coronavirus during a work trip to Australia, where the tests are free and widely available. But in the United States, a series of missteps has made testing extremely difficult to access.
Has the Delhi Police turned against Muslims?
Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has suffered some of its worst acts of Hindu-Muslim sectarian violence in years.
Now, more evidence is emerging that the Delhi police, under government command, he moved against Muslims and even helped Hindu crowds when they burned down Muslim homes and businesses.
Some Muslims, having lost all faith in law enforcement, leave their neighborhoods and move to an IDP camp on the outskirts of Delhi.
Critics say the country's courts and law enforcement agencies have been politicized by Mr. Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata party.
The evidence: Several videos show the Hindus saying that the police officers helped them. Our reporters also witnessed officers who incited an aggressive group.
If you have some time, it's worth it
25 songs that matter now
Times Magazine's annual music issue is here, with artists like Lil Nas X above.
The songs range from the overwhelmingly popular to the rather dark, but almost all of them have one thing in common: the will to just be who they are and let things fall where they can. Listen for yourself.
This is what is happening most.
Israel: Lawmakers eager to end Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's career could succeed in his impeachment, but only if Jewish lawmakers accept Arab support. For some, that is unthinkable.
Snapshot: About him "Australia's hottest city,quot; – a distinction claimed by the remote desert outpost Marble Bar. This summer alone, temperatures have reached at least 113 degrees in 32 days.
What we are reading: This New York essay by Colin Jost, writer-in-chief of "Saturday Night Live," about his grueling journey to high school between Staten Island and Manhattan. Lara Takenaga, staff editor, called it "an honest look at how her teenage years helped shape her future career."
Now, a break from the news
Cook: Broken eggs – a "good skillet meal with a cup of coffee or beer,quot; – and these other weekend breakfasts.
Watch: The new season of HBO "Westworld,quot; mainly abandons the western environment. But will the new elegant landscapes and a new star, Aaron Paul, recover those discouraged by a convoluted story?
Read: "John Adams Under Fire," about the time of the second president of the United States as a defense attorney, is new this week in our Hardcover non-fiction and combined lists of fiction books and non-fiction e-books.
Smarter life: There is too much misinformation about boosting your immune system. This is what really works and what doesn't.
And now for the backstory in …
Enter the minds of juries
How did jurors decide on the conviction of Harvey Weinstein, who was sentenced to 23 years in prison on Wednesday? Our Metro desk wanted to answer this critical question. Emily Palmer, a regular contributor to the Times, explains how our reporters did it.
The goal was to contact the jurors to rebuild their mentality during the deliberations.
In Mr. Weinstein's case, few jurors initially spoke to journalists. After the verdict, my role was to gather color, or scene descriptions, from the court and contact and interview jurors at their homes.
I went to the East Village neighborhood of Manhattan. For 12 hours, I knocked on the doors of three jurors, left notes with the door attendants, ate at least one bag of salt and vinegar fries, and waited in the lobby of another juror's building, without any effect.
Another reporter, Nicole Hong, contacted a juror by text message. He wanted a few days to process the trial.
Laura Dimon, who worked as a stringer, a kind of freelance reporter, spent five days trying to communicate with a juror. He went to three possible addresses for the person in Manhattan, left a handwritten message, and sent three emails, between his attempts. Then, while walking his dog, he received a call from an unknown number. It was the jury, ready to speak.
Our reporters eventually It reached three jurors who agreed to speak anonymously about what had happened in the closed jury room. Those interviews offered a revealing look at the deliberations and showed a jury that took its responsibility seriously.
"They largely had a civil discussion," said Jan Ransom, a Metro reporter who covered the trial daily. "They were able to keep what one called,quot; the noise "of the,quot; movement "outside the courtroom to focus on each woman's evidence and what they believed really happened."
That's all for this informative session. Until next time.
– Melina and Lara
Thank you
Mark Josephson and Eleanor Stanford for the break from the news. You can reach the team at [email protected]
P.S.
• We are listening to "The Daily,quot;. Our latest episode is about the overall response to the coronavirus outbreak.
• Here is our Mini Crossword, and a hint: Not Silent (five letters). You can find all our puzzles here.
• Printed readers of The New York Times Magazine will be able to use Google Lens, a visual search tool, to find additional content by pointing their smartphone camera at the magazine cover and all pages of the printed magazine.