YOU. He is working on a surprise for fans in honor of the famous B.I.G. – Cardi B is excited

He appears to be working on a secret project. He just told his fans that he has a surprise to come, and it's something in honor of Notorious B.I.G.

People are really excited after this announcement, and they are trying to guess what it is about.

Cardi B is one of the fans who showed their enthusiasm in the comment section: LET'S GO TO GOOOO !!!

A fan asked: ‘well, how long do we have to wait? Like why do you even do this if we can't get it today "and someone else said,quot; I didn't know I needed this until now. "

Another commenter posted this: "Only the rhythm made me move ooouu yuuuh … I love it, king."

A few days ago, Tip shared more photos with B.I.G., and fans were also amazed at the time.

Someone said: ‘A love for him and Tupac the same. I love you both: RIP all the angels that always fall && FOREVER ❤️ #woooooobabyyyy ".

Another follower said to the rapper, "Tip, you must teach offset lil baby and take off how to speak bruh, it is a shame to hear these guys speak bruh and very embarrassing shame."

Someone else said, "Everyone should put together another album for him."

Anyway, just the other day, Tip caught the attention of his fans and followers with a post related to the coronavirus.

The rapper is among celebrities who believe that there are other problems in the world that deserve the same attention that the coronavirus has been receiving.

He shared a post that explains that there are even worse things out there that will also be addressed.

On the other hand, the number of people infected with the new virus is continually increasing, especially in Europe, and this causes people to panic and panic around the world.



