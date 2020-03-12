Woman slapped by rapper DaBaby speaks !!

Tyronesha Laws, the woman who made the headlines after North Carolina rapper DaBaby slapped her, broke her silence about the shocking attack.

"We went upstairs to take a photo in the booth next to the stage," he told TMZ. "I see that security says move, move, move, move out of the way. I was standing next to a young woman, and suddenly I turned around and said to my boyfriend: 'There goes DaBaby, he is coming in & # 39 ;. "

Laws said it was actually another woman who lit up the rapper's eyes. So he got hit for doing nothing at all. She was simply an innocent bystander.

"I woke up, my head hurt a lot," he explained. "The upper part of my right cheekbone ached like it was tender. So I went to the hospital and was diagnosed with a bruise on my cheekbone."

After the incident arrived on the Internet, DaBaby posted a video on his social networks where he claimed that the telephone light blinded him and he could not see if the fan was male or female. DaBaby then offered to pay $ 10,000 for alternate images of the slap, and take her to fly to see him so he can apologize to her face.